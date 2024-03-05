GeoComm and ELi Technology Announce Partnership aimed at Enhancing School Safety with new "ATLS Location Service"

"ATLS delivers actionable insights, enhances awareness, and seamlessly integrates with existing K-12 infrastructure. It is sustainable, easy to implement, and ensures interoperability, all while being easily maintained," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO. Post this

It provides actionable, accurate, and precise indoor location intelligence, clearly illustrated on an indoor floorplan, to support more productive and safe environments, and to ensure responders, security and administrators have actionable information when dealing with any situation, from staff check-in, minor medical emergencies, to threat, lockdown, and evacuation scenarios.

ATLS is easily incorporated into existing school safety applications, providing definitive indoor dispatchable location, accurate and precise to the room number and floor level of an incident. ATLS supports safer learning and working environments, provides Responders with actionable information during emergencies, exceeds compliance with Kari's Law, the Ray Baum's Act, and Alyssa's Law, and respects privacy and security.

ATLS leverages the existing wireless network inside schools to enable cutting-edge location intelligence and situational awareness for school safety stakeholders. Once an emergency call or silent notification is activated within a school or campus, the accurately mapped location of the incident is shared with designated school personnel and external law enforcement, whether onsite or close by.

"GeoComm is dedicated to empowering schools across the country with holistic, interoperable solutions for student safety focused on streamlining and reducing response times to emergencies inside buildings. We are excited to partner with ELi Technology to revolutionize the future of school safety," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO. "ATLS delivers actionable insights, enhances awareness, and seamlessly integrates with existing K-12 infrastructure. It is sustainable, easy to implement, and ensures interoperability, all while being easily maintained."

"Location technologies currently leveraged by safety apps and platforms typically use crowd-sourced location data, GPS coordinates, cell towers, or Bluetooth beacons. These solutions can provide unreliable, inaccurate, imprecise indoor locations, or require pervasive deployment, maintenance, and higher costs. ATLS changes all of that," says ELi CEO Peter Woodford. "This incredible partnership allows ATLS to boost the functionality of any safety app or platform feature that leverages location data, making them work smarter and more efficiently. And most importantly, it will also save lives."

About GeoComm: GeoComm, creator and deliverer of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor GIS for mission critical applications serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 29 years, GeoComm's public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped callers' locations on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to accident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. Visit http://www.geocomm.com to learn more about GeoComm.

About ELi Technology Inc. ELi-Technology, a Nova Scotian SaaS location technology company has been dedicated to addressing inaccurate location information provided to 9-1-1 calls, specifically for inside multi-story buildings. Their uniquely patented location technology, called "EML" offers both 9-1-1 location information on a more detailed level than ever before. EML, or "Emergency Mobile Location" is the world's first and only location methodology capable of providing a verified dispatchable address, with usable accurate, and precise indoor and vertical location information, on any device, anywhere, anytime. Verified dispatchable location refers to delivering an accurate, dependable, and authenticated location that can be directly communicated to an emergency call center or another authorized party, to ensure a swift and accurate response. It is the exact room, floor, building, and street address of the emergency, which will save valuable time and lives. Visit http://www.eli-technology.com to learn more.

