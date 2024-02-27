GeoComm and RapidSOS Empower Emergency Communications Centers with Indoor Maps Creating Enhanced Emergency Response Location Information

"The integration of GeoComm Indoor Maps into RapidSOS Premium will enable telecommunicators to deliver invaluable guidance to emergency personnel as they respond to emergency calls indoors, ultimately helping to save lives and protect property," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO. Post this

RapidSOS Premium provides public safety agencies with one unified mapping solution to deliver life-saving NG9-1-1 data and solutions, now with the integration of indoor maps, this solution further empowers emergency call takers and first responders with the next level of accurate location information.

GeoComm Indoor Maps, utilizing the latest Esri technology, provides actionable location intelligence to telecommunicators, such as clearly defined exterior entrances, interior rooms identified by name & number, and easily located automated external defibrillators, fire extinguishers, and cameras.

"RapidSOS empowers 911 and field responders with accurate reliable information to save lives," said Ed Parkinson, President of Public Sector at RapidSOS. "Through our partnership with GeoComm for indoor mapping, telecommunicators are empowered with the in-building situational awareness to efficiently dispatch field responders."

"The integration of GeoComm Indoor Maps into RapidSOS Premium will enable telecommunicators to deliver invaluable guidance to emergency personnel as they respond to emergency calls indoors, ultimately helping to save lives and protect property," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO. "Building upon the optimal experience of locally authoritative outdoor GIS data in Premium, the indoor maps will bring the benefits of GIS data to indoor operations."

For more information about the integration and its benefits during response events, register for the upcoming webinar "How Indoor Maps Improve Response During School Emergencies" on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

