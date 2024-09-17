GeoComm Announces Integration of Indoor Maps into CrisisGo's Safety iResponse System to Enhance School Safety

"By integrating GeoComm's advanced indoor maps into CrisisGo's Safety iResponse system, we are providing schools with a powerful tool that enhances situational awareness and response capabilities." said Bill McCullough, VP of Sales and Marketing at GeoComm. Post this

"By integrating GeoComm's advanced indoor maps into CrisisGo's Safety iResponse system, we are providing schools with a powerful tool that enhances situational awareness and response capabilities," said Bill McCullough, VP of Sales and Marketing at GeoComm. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to improving school safety through innovative technology."

"At CrisisGo, we provide solutions for every phase of emergency management – preparation, prevention/mitigation, response, and recovery. This integration with GeoComm strengthens our offerings within these phases by delivering accurate, real-time mapping to ensure faster, more informed actions during emergencies, protecting students and staff when it matters most," said Jim Spicuzza, Co-Founder and CPO at CrisisGo.

CrisisGo's Safety iResponse system is widely recognized for its robust approach to emergency management, and the addition of GeoComm's detailed mapping capabilities further strengthens this platform. Together, these technologies offer a comprehensive solution that supports faster, more informed decision-making during emergencies.

About GeoComm

For nearly 30 years, GeoComm has been a trusted leader in providing high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that integrate seamlessly into 9-1-1 and public safety systems. Our dedicated team partners with state, regional, and local 9-1-1 agencies, as well as the military, to help protect 100 million people nationwide. This includes delivering critical GIS elements for Next Generation 9-1-1 systems in 23 states. More recently, GeoComm has expanded high-quality GIS to map the interior of critical buildings where community members spend most of their time, - particularly schools. GeoComm is committed to being a part of a complete school safety solution with indoor GIS as a vital element in planning, response, and mitigation efforts. Visit http://www.geocomm.com to learn more or contact us by emailing [email protected]

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo has been leading the K-12 industry since 2013, setting the standard for school safety. Our comprehensive emergency and safety management platform empowers schools with real-time alerting, incident management, visitor management, threat and behavioral intervention features, reunification solutions. CrisisGo also offers comprehensive training to equip staff and teachers with handling emergencies. CrisisGo consistently innovates to enhance K-12 security, partnering with educators and administrators to create safe and nurturing learning environments and redefining school safety for a brighter future in education. Visit http://www.crisisgo.com to learn more.

