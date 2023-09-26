GeoComm Announces New Vice President and General Manager of Safety and Security

GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, announces a new Vice President and General Manager of Safety and Security, appointing Bill McCullough. Bill will be responsible for leading and directing safety and security solutions as we build GeoComm School Safety, a solution for keeping students and faculty safe.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, announces a new Vice President and General Manager of Safety and Security, appointing Bill McCullough. Bill will be responsible for leading and directing safety and security solutions as we build GeoComm School Safety, a solution for keeping students and faculty safe.

Bill is a trusted leader in the education technology industry with over 25 years of experience in the public sector with a primary focus on education, working with school districts in all 50 states. Bill is an advocate for children's safety and has a personal mission of keeping children safe. In the last 10 years, he has continued to fulfill his passion of keeping children safe, specializing in companies that provide students safety and mental health solutions.

With the last 7 years at Gaggle, a company that focuses on school safety and provides schools with technology for mental and emotional help, Bill understands the importance of early intervention and creating a safe environment for learning. Bill also has experience at Robin, a company that builds strong connections, support systems, and compassion within school communities to promote student, educator, and parental growth. Through his experience, Bill has developed a strong ability to recognize when children are unsafe and create safer learning environments.

"Joining GeoComm is an exciting opportunity and will allow me to continue building on my personal and professional values," said Bill, "GeoComm School Safety is an important part of creating safer learning environments for students and faculty, and I am honored to lead the initiative and advocate for the safety of children."

"With the addition of Bill to the GeoComm team, we are excited to see where his leadership takes us," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO, "He has a strong sense of integrity and experience leading school safety initiatives across the country."

To learn more about GeoComm School Safety, visit http://www.geocomm.com/school-safety and schedule a free demonstration with our team of experts.

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 28 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe.

