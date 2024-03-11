GeoComm Receives Esri's GIS for Good Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

"Esri appreciates the strong partnership with GeoComm and acknowledges their dedication to customer success with ArcGIS by awarding them this 2024 EPC award," said Thomas Fair, Director, Esri Partner Network. Post this

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2900 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology.

"GeoComm is honored to be receiving this award from Esri, a longtime partner. For the last 29 years GeoComm's core mission has been GIS for Good. When seconds matter, GeoComm helps save lives and protect property by providing high quality locally authoritative GIS data to enhance public safety emergency response. Through this project and our collaboration with the State of Iowa, we excited to extend our mission to K-12 schools," said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President and CEO.

About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About GeoComm: GeoComm, creator and deliverer of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor GIS for mission critical applications has served local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states for the last twenty-nine years, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Through the years our statewide GIS project footprint has expanded to include twenty-three statewide projects across the country. More recently, GeoComm's innovative solutions are enhancing emergency response situational awareness by empowering emergency responders with a visual representation of indoor spaces for key buildings in their response areas and by converting raw z-axis position measurements into a dispatchable location. Visit http://www.geocomm.com to learn more.

