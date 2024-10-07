GeoComm Welcomes New Chief Product and Technology Officer

GeoComm is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel Stonecipher as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeoComm, a trusted leader in GIS-based indoor and outdoor map data management solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel Stonecipher as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) and key member of the executive leadership team.

In this new executive role, Daniel will lead product strategy, development, infrastructure, and security, with a focus on making GeoComm the premier platform for public safety, security, and emergency response solutions. His expertise spans a wide range of domains, including cloud computing, hybrid technology stacks, SaaS solutions, AI and machine learning, BIM and GIS, and distributed systems. Daniel has a proven track record of leveraging innovative technologies to streamline legacy systems, drive product innovation, and lead successful migrations to modern, scalable solutions.

As a senior executive leader, Daniel will play a pivotal role in driving GeoComm's product and technology strategy to guide the company's next phase of growth. He will work closely with the entire executive team to align GeoComm's technological advancements with its long-term business goals, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the public safety and geospatial sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Daniel join our executive leadership team at such a critical time," said Jeff Liebl, Chief Executive Officer of GeoComm. "His extensive experience in technology strategy, product development, and leadership will be crucial as we continue to scale our solutions and meet the needs of our customers. Daniel's leadership will be a key asset in GeoComm's mission to enhance public safety and deliver new and innovative solutions to an expanding market."

Before joining GeoComm, Stonecipher held several senior leadership roles, most recently at Schneider Electric, as VP/ CPO of an international portfolio of electrical and sustainable solutions and platforms, leading groundbreaking technological developments and advancing the company's product and market growth strategies.

"I am thrilled to join GeoComm's executive leadership team during this period of transformation," said Daniel Stonecipher. "GeoComm has already built a strong foundation as a leader in GIS-based solutions, and I look forward to partnering with my fellow executives and the talented teams across the company. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, enhance our product offerings, and expand GeoComm's impact in public safety and beyond. I'm eager to contribute to the company's growth and help shape its future."

Stonecipher's addition comes at a pivotal time as GeoComm continues to expand its solutions into new markets, including K-12 school safety, providing essential infrastructure for emergency response and planning. His leadership within the executive team will be critical to advancing the company's long-term strategy and further solidifying its leadership position in public safety and security.

About GeoComm

For nearly 30 years, GeoComm has been a trusted leader in providing high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that integrate seamlessly into 9-1-1 and public safety systems. Our dedicated team partners with state, regional, and local 9-1-1 agencies, as well as the military, to help protect 100 million people nationwide. This includes delivering critical GIS elements for Next Generation 9-1-1 systems in 23 states. More recently, GeoComm has expanded high-quality GIS to map the interior of critical buildings where community members spend most of their time, – particularly schools. GeoComm is committed to being a part of a complete school safety solution with indoor GIS as a vital element in planning, response, and mitigation efforts. Visit http://www.geocomm.com to learn more or contact us by emailing [email protected]

