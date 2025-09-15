GeoDin and Symetri Join Forces to Deliver Geotechnical Data Solutions in North America

"Partnering with GeoDin brings world-class geotechnical data management to our clients in North America, reflecting our shared vision for transforming the AEC industry" -Shaun T. Rogers, Vice President of Client Engagement, Symetri. Post this

"We are excited to partner with Symetri to expand GeoDin's local presence in North America. This strategic collaboration will leverage Symetri's knowledge of the local AEC market needs to ensure we provide the highest value solutions to our joint regional clients, with delivery of tailored support and solutions including customizations and add-ins. This partnership represents our commitment to establishing a strong, sustainable presence in this key market with dedicated local support," said Devrez Karabacak, Head of Product, GeoDin.

"Partnering with GeoDin brings world-class geotechnical data management to our clients in North America, reflecting our shared vision for transforming the AEC industry", said Shaun T. Rogers, Vice President of Client Engagement, Symetri. "GeoDin's expertise in subsurface data integrates seamlessly with Symetri's strengths in design technology and digital delivery. This collaboration allows engineering and construction professionals to connect below-ground intelligence to above-ground design. Together, we are helping clients reduce risk, accelerate decision-making, and enhance collaboration throughout the project lifecycle. By uniting our capabilities, we empower clients to embrace digital transformation, improve efficiency, and deliver more resilient and sustainable infrastructure."

As GeoDin's authorized partner for North America, Symetri will represent the company at industry events, conferences, and client meetings. Symetri will also provide customer support, deliver official GeoDin training sessions, and advise on customization work—ensuring timely, localized service and solutions tailored to client requirements.

The partnership between GeoDin and Symetri reinforces both companies' dedication to innovation and client success in the geotechnical data space. The companies will showcase their collaboration at Autodesk University in Nashville from September 15-17. GeoDin will host a special session dedicated to the importance of unlocking insights from 3D ground data in Civil 3D with GeoDin Ground. Additionally attendees are encouraged to connect with the Symetri team at booth #321 to learn more about the partnership and shared solutions.

About GeoDin

GeoDin provides advanced solutions for managing, analysing, and visualizing ground data. The company's products range from field geotechnical data acquisition applications to software solutions for geotechnical engineers and consultants for analysis of soil data, and apps for interpretation and decision making for civil engineers for designing safe and sustainable infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.geodin.com

About Symetri

Symetri, founded in Sweden in 1989, is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and a trusted provider of technology solutions for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. With over 1,000 employees across Europe and the U.S.

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed company delivering business-critical IT solutions globally.

Symetri empowers design and engineering professionals to work smarter and more sustainably through cutting-edge technology and expert services. As a global leader in BIM, product design, and lifecycle solutions, Symetri supports customers in achieving greater efficiency and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit: www.symetri.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Torres, Symetri, 1 800-336-3375, [email protected], www.symetri.us

SOURCE Symetri