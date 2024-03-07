Geoff Gross Named President Of Board Of Directors For The Medical Alert Monitoring Association

"As President of the Board of Directors, I look forward to working together with other industry leaders, legislators and aging community advocates to move our industry forward and serve our members well." Post this

According to Gross, "A key focus for the Board is ramping up awareness and advocacy for the industry. 9 out of 10 aging adults in this country are still without any type of personal safety device and increasing support for the resources they need is essential towards their health and wellbeing. As the number of adults over 65 years of age will continue to rise in the coming years, I see MAMA as a leader in ensuring aging adults have access to the tools they need to stay safe, active and connected to proactive and emergency care. As President of the Board of Directors, I look forward to working together with other industry leaders, legislators and aging community advocates to move our industry forward and serve our members well."

To facilitate these objectives, the board has engaged CMA, a professional management company, to optimize business practices including financial reporting, conference logistics, marketing, and member management. The Board is also actively focused on expanding, with plans to include new association members from a variety of service providers and monitoring centers to ensure a broad representation of the industry.

The annual conference, a cornerstone event for MAMA, is already in the planning stages under Gross's leadership. Scheduled for September 24th & 25th in Washington D.C., this year's conference will introduce a new healthcare-focused track, designed to address the critical topics of reimbursement landscape, managed care, remote patient monitoring, partnerships with big tech, and emergency transport. This initiative highlights MAMA's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the industry and equipping members with the strategies and insights needed to successfully navigate the healthcare ecosystem.

ABOUT MAMA

The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) is the only professional trade association representing the needs of the medical alert monitoring and personal emergency response services industries. MAMA is focused on professionalism and the advancement of technology that serves aging adults and others benefitting from personal emergency response services. Member companies provide service to more than 80% of active medical alert users in the United States.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for aging adults, with 335,000+ active members across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, achieves a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, and has received an 83 net promoter score, reflecting their commitment to excellence. Named Top Medical Alert Device in 2023 by the New York Times Wirecutter and Forbes Health, Medical Guardian continues to set the standard in the industry. For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com

Media Contact

Holly Mitton Irgens, The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA), 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://mama.org

SOURCE The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA)