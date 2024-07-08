Geoff Sokol Joins GT Investment Management as Private Wealth Advisor

GTIM appoints Geoff Sokol as new Private Wealth Advisor for Virtual Family Office.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GT Investment Management ("GTIM"), announced today the appointment of Mr. Geoff Sokol as a new Private Wealth Advisor for its Virtual Family Office.

"We are delighted to have Geoff join us," said Jay Turo, GTIM's Managing Director.

"Geoff's unique, global business perspective, along with his expertise in tax planning, estate planning, and alternatives - syncs very well with our investment philosophy and client-centric ethos.

Geoff Sokol said, "I am very excited to join GT Investment Management," said Geoff. "The firm's personal plus business approach to wealth and asset management empowers a true Family Office value proposition. It is the ideal place to further build my practice."

Geoff began his career in investment banking in Japan, then sales & business development in Korea, formatively for 8 years in private equity and operations in Vietnam, and then in traditional wealth and asset management in the United States.

Geoff comes to GT Investment Management from Ameriprise Financial. He holds his FINRA Series 7, 66, life & health insurance licenses.

Geoff earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona, and is fluent in five languages, including Japanese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Portuguese.

About GT Investment Management

GT Investment Management is a licensed Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Our team of experienced financial advisors has decades of combined experience in the financial industry, a deep understanding of capital markets and investment theses, and for entrepreneurial and family business clients the critical importance of proper diversification and risk management of both business and personal assets and wealth.

At our firm, we believe that personalized service, along with best-in-class technology, is key to our clients' success. We take the time to get to know each client's unique financial situation, goals, and needs. This allows us to create customized strategies that align with their objectives and help them achieve long-term financial success.

Visit us at www.gtria.com.

Media Contact

Ani Stepanian, GT Investment Management, 1 310-846-5000 719, [email protected] , www.gtria.com

SOURCE GT Investment Management