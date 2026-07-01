Geographic Expeditions Introduces Vietnam's Natural Wonders, a Journey Through the Waterways, Mountains, and Cultures of Northern Vietnam

"Our goal with this journey is to illuminate northern Vietnam's full range of riches, from its vibrant cities to its remote mountain communities, and its coastal waterways to its protected cliffs and caves." Post this

Guests then spend two nights cruising Lan Ha Bay, a quieter alternative to neighboring Ha Long Bay. Towering limestone karsts rise from emerald waters, while hidden coves and floating fishing communities reflect a way of life that has thrived for generations.

The journey continues to Ninh Binh, part of the UNESCO-listed Trang An Landscape Complex, where travelers venture by bicycle, rowboat, and foot through a spectacular protected region of winding rivers, limestone cliffs, rice fields, wetlands, and cave systems.

The final stop is Mai Chau Province, one of northern Vietnam's lesser-traveled regions, where ethnic minority villages enliven lush valleys and terraced hillsides. Visiting the varied communities set among the rice fields and forested mountains, travelers gain insight into rarely witnessed local traditions and daily life.

"Our goal with this journey," said Brady Binstadt, CEO of Geographic Expeditions, "is to illuminate northern Vietnam's full range of riches, from its vibrant cities to its remote mountain communities, and its coastal waterways to its protected cliffs and caves. We are especially excited to show travelers regions of stunning natural beauty that are rarely visited and to share ancient, abiding cultural traditions that most visitors miss."

Pricing for "Vietnam's Natural Wonders" begins at $11,225 per person for the 11-day custom itinerary. As with all GeoEx Custom Trips, travelers can personalize the experience to reflect their interests or work with GeoEx to create a fully tailored journey. For more information, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

Images here (Photo credit: Listed in file name).

Media Contact

Marie Gillcrist, Murphy O'Brien, 1 310-453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE GeoEx