Geographic Expeditions Launches New Trip Through the Balkans, Expanding Its Footprint of Curated Journeys in Western Europe

"What drew us to the Balkans is how untouched it still feels," said Brady Binstadt, CEO of Geographic Expeditions. "It's a region that's complex, layered, and remarkably underexplored. Our team has designed every step of this journey to go deeper, connecting travelers with personal stories and local communities to experience the region through the people who live it every day."

GeoEx has earned a reputation for offering meticulously curated experiences in destinations that combine natural beauty with cultural depth. The new "Balkans Revealed" journey continues this tradition, traversing from soaring alpine passes to the turquoise waters of the Adriatic, and balancing deep cultural immersion with breathtaking natural landscapes, enabling guests to connect meaningfully with local communities and fully absorb the region's history, flavors, and traditions. This trailblazing adventure reinforces the company's commitment to thoughtful, immersive travel and its ability to open doors to some of the world's most remarkable and overlooked regions.

Pricing for the "Balkans Revealed" trip begins at $9,975 per person for 2026 departures, with single supplements available. Custom trips are anticipated to debut in the coming months. For more details on this transformative adventure, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

About Geographic Expeditions

Specializing in high-end and off-the-beaten-path journeys, Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) is a pioneering travel company that offers itineraries spanning from eye-opening adventure tours to "edge" destination explorations. Among the world's most acclaimed travel companies, with more than 40 years of experience in executing curated journeys around the world, GeoEx offers intimate group trips and private trips, ranging from cultural tours and safaris to expeditions, cruises, and rail journeys. Led by meticulously selected experts, each trip offers experiences beyond the well-known sights to explore each destination's undiscovered gems, whether in rarely visited countries such as Iraq and Algeria or little-explored regions of more popular destinations, such as Shikoku Island in Japan, Cambodia's Cardamom Mountains, and Ladakh in India.

