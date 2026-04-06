Geographic Expeditions Launches "The Magic of India," a Women's Cultural Journey Connecting Travelers with the Traditions--and the Women Who Sustain Them

"The Magic of India" is part of GeoEx's Women of the World Collection, offering trips designed by women that highlight culture, meaningful connections, and local perspectives for intimate, immersive travel experiences. Post this

"This journey opens the door to an India that many travelers rarely experience," said Katia Kravtchenko, head of marketing at Geographic Expeditions. "Beyond the magnificent forts and monuments are kitchens fragrant with spice, artisan workshops alive with creativity, and homes where traditions are passed from one generation to the next. By focusing on the women who shape and sustain these communities, our guests gain a deeper, more personal connection to India's culture and daily life."

Designed specifically for women traveling together, the journey offers both comfort and access. Guests travel with an experienced female guide and trusted local partners, allowing them to engage fully in each destination without the logistical or safety concerns that can shape individual travel decisions. The result is a well-paced, supportive environment where travelers can explore, learn, and connect, both with local communities and with one another.

The itinerary features a wide range of immersive cultural experiences that bring India's traditions to life. In Mumbai, travelers join a heritage walk highlighting women's historical contributions and learn to craft delicate mithai sweets during a hands-on cooking session. In Rajasthan, guests prepare a traditional meal in the 300-year-old kitchen of a heritage home before sharing dinner with three generations of the host family. In Udaipur, they meet local artisans during a hands-on Tikri mirror-mosaic workshop and cruise across the shimmering waters of Lake Pichola.

In Jaipur, known as the Pink City, guests explore the winding lanes by eco-friendly women-driven auto-rickshaw and participate in a sari fitting before enjoying a private dinner at the historic City Palace. The journey concludes in Agra with two unforgettable visits to the Taj Mahal, at sunset and again at sunrise, paired with a Mughal thali dinner accompanied by a classical Kathak dance performance.

Additional highlights throughout the journey include henna painting sessions, private astrology readings, laughter yoga, curated opportunities to shop for local textiles and dress, and visits to social organizations supporting women's empowerment in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Agra. Travelers can also opt to extend their experience with a visit to the spiritual city of Varanasi.

The journey will be led by Punam Gandhi, a guide with nearly two decades of experience sharing India's history, art, and culture with travelers. Inspired by her father, one of India's pioneering guides, Gandhi brings a personal passion for storytelling and cultural exchange to every trip she leads.

"The Magic of India" is part of GeoEx's Women of the World Collection, a series of journeys designed by women at GeoEx that prioritize meaningful connections, cultural depth, and shared discovery. These experiences invite travelers to explore destinations through the perspectives of women, artists, chefs, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, creating travel experiences that are both intimate and expansive.

Pricing for "The Magic of India" begins at $17,975 per person, with departures March 7–16, 2027, and November 7–16, 2027. Each trip is limited to 12 guests. The itinerary is also available as a custom private journey year-round, with the best travel conditions from October through March.

For more information, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

Images here (Photo Credit: Geographic Expeditions).

About Geographic Expeditions

Specializing in high-end and off-the-beaten-path journeys, Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) is a pioneering travel company offering immersive itineraries spanning cultural tours, safaris, expeditions, cruises, and rail journeys. With more than 40 years of expertise designing curated experiences around the world, GeoEx pairs travelers with meticulously selected experts to reveal destinations beyond their well-known sights — whether in rarely visited countries or in little-explored regions of iconic locales. Through intimate group departures and bespoke private trips, GeoEx continues to redefine meaningful travel for curious, culturally engaged explorers.

Media Contact

Marisa Romo, Geographic Expeditions, 1 562-548-9808, [email protected]

SOURCE Geographic Expeditions