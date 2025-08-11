Geographic Expeditions Reveals Its Top 7 Must-Visit Destinations to Travel in 2026

"These are the kinds of journeys that stay with you. Our recommendations for where to go in 2026 represent some of the most inspiring, regenerative, and soul-awakening places in the world," said Geographic Expeditions' CEO, Brady Binstadt. Post this

Highlights of GeoEx's 2026 travel recommendations and why include:

• Antarctica – Remote yet reachable, the Great White Continent offers once-in-a-lifetime adventures: Zodiac landings at the edge of the world, polar dives, sleeping in the snow under the stars (in a cozy sleeping bag, inside a waterproof bivy sack). Especially appealing next year is a new offering from Antarctica21: a fly-cruise itinerary. By flying to Antarctica, travelers can skip 3-5 days crossing the turbulent Drake Passage and sail straight into the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Antarctic Peninsula on the new Magellan Discoverer, South America's first hybrid-electric polar cruise ship. GeoEx's Antarctica Adventures trip is offered November-March.

• Costa Rica – With 25 percent of its land protected and 57 percent of the country covered by forest, this eco-paradise offers inspiring new sustainability-forward lodges and programs. Implemented by lodges such as Playa Cativo Lodge, Senda Monteverde, and Lapa Rios Lodge, these efforts range from utilizing 100% clean electric energy to funding local schools and environmental programs. With unmatched biodiversity, world-class green credentials, expanding luxury and wellness offerings, and enhanced access—even remote Costa Rican escapes are more reachable now—2026 is Costa Rica's year to shine. GeoEx's Costa Rica trips are offered year-round in Monteverde and the Osa Peninsula.

• Greece – Greece is one of the planet's most popular destinations, but as GeoEx has learned with their new Unexplored Greece trip, even in such a well-visited country, there are numerous off-the-beaten-path pockets where travelers can experience ancient and abiding attractions completely removed from other visitors. GeoEx is excited to to celebrate the old and the new next year in Greece: sharing the roots of Western civilization and time-honored arts and traditions in isolated mountain villages in the Peloponnesus, among the sacred ruins of uninhabited Delos, and in the heart-soaring hinterlands of Crete.

• India – With newly opened hotels and restaurants, increased international and domestic air access, innovative wellness retreats, and an unsurpassed variety of experiences, India offers an abundance of enticements in 2026. Especially noteworthy is a trio of just-opened hotels: the spectacular Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, a meticulously restored 350-year-old palace perched atop the scenic Maniyagarh Hills in Khajuraho; the Oberoi Vindyavilas luxury tented camp at Bandhavgarh National Park; and Evolve Back Jhabri Fort Mandu, a sumptuously revived 14th-century palace in Madhya Pradesh. GeoEx is also enchanted by the elegant new Sarvato restaurant, created by the young Maharaja of Jaipur to showcase the savory range of Rajasthani cuisine, and inspired by an increase in women taking leadership roles in India's tourism industry and in women-only trips to India. All these welcome developments position India as a robustly rewarding destination for 2026.

• Mongolia – Mongolia offers a rich mix of cultural immersion and rugged adventure, plus improved access for travelers, with United Airlines beginning direct flights to Ulaanbaatar from several US cities via Tokyo. Especially exciting for 2026 are expanded adventure and cultural options, ranging from bow and arrow workshops in Ulaanbaatar to "noctourism" stargazing outings in the Gobi Desert and Altai Mountains. On GeoEx's 12-day Wilds of Mongolia tour, travelers can stay with a nomadic family in a traditional tented ger, ride hardy Mongol horses across the open plains, and attend a traditional Naadam festival.

• Morocco – With three recently opened hotels – the Royal Mansour properties in Casablanca and Tamuda Bay, and the Eden Boutique Hotel in the Dades Valley – and recently launched nonstop flight service into Marrakech from Newark and Atlanta, Morocco is an especially appealing destination for 2026. GeoEx's Morocco Unveiled trip will debut in the fall. Their ultra-luxe Seven Gates to Morocco custom trip offers cooking classes with local chefs, journeys into the Sahara, sunrise camel rides, overnights at a Bedouin-style camp, and more.

• Zimbabwe – Overshadowed by its flashier neighbors, Zimbabwe is emerging as one of Africa's best-kept safari secrets, offering off-the-radar, authentic safari experiences with exceptionally high-quality guides at a fraction of the price in neighboring countries.For 2026, exciting new properties include the Mpala Jena Private Villas at Mpala Jena; Mana Sands, a family-owned, barefoot luxury option in Mana Pools; and Muddy Teak, an exclusive-use authentic tented camp from Wild Expeditions in Hwange National Park. GeoEx is also passionate about Tembo Plains, where award-winning filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert have converted a former hunting concession into a private reserve for conservation. With all these riches, Zimbabwe is ready to step into the spotlight in 2026, and GeoEx's new Essential Southern Africa provides an ideal itinerary for first-time safari-goers, offering adventure with comfort across the region's most iconic landscapes.

Whether travelers are drawn to polar landscapes, historic sites, or cultural experiences, GeoEx's list of must-visit destinations for 2026 highlights diverse destinations that blend cultural depth, stunning natural landscapes, and transformative encounters.

For more details and full itineraries, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

About Geographic Expeditions

Specializing in high-end and off-the-beaten-path journeys, Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) is a pioneering travel company that offers itineraries spanning from eye-opening adventure tours to "edge" destination explorations. Among the world's most acclaimed travel companies, with more than 40 years of experience in executing curated journeys around the world, GeoEx offers intimate group trips and private trips, ranging from cultural tours and safaris to expeditions, cruises, and rail journeys. Led by meticulously selected experts, each trip offers experiences beyond the well-known sights to explore each destination's undiscovered gems, whether in rarely visited countries such as Iraq and Algeria or little-explored regions of more popular destinations, such as Shikoku Island in Japan, Cambodia's Cardamom Mountains, and Ladakh in India.

Media Contact

Chandler McCain, Murphy O'Brien, 1 310-453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Geographic Expeditions