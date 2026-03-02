Geographic Expeditions Unveils Its Newest Group Trip Throughout the South of France: An Intimate Passage into the Heart of Provence and the French Riviera

Southern France is beloved for good reason, but our team has designed this experience to go deeper, to open doors into private homes, artisan workshops, and family-run vineyards. It's a celebration not just of a place, but of a way of life. Post this

The award-winning trip planners at GeoEx have crafted an itinerary designed to reveal the heart and art beyond the region's expected sights. Beginning with four nights in the storied hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, guests will stay at the charming 16-room Hotel Le Saint Paul. From this serene base, they will explore the Riviera, from renowned attractions such as the Picasso Museum in Antibes to quieter treasures and pleasures, including soap-making in La Colle-sur-Loup, glassblowing in Biot, sipping aperitifs with a ceramic artist, and playing pétanque with a master in Saint-Paul.

The journey will continue into the serene landscapes of Provence for a private four-night stay at Domaine La Parpaille, an enchanting guesthouse nestled within the Luberon Natural Park at the foot of the village of Cucuron. Reserved exclusively for the group, the property will serve as a welcoming home-away-from-home, where guests can wander the grounds at leisure, observe or lend a hand in the kitchen, or relax poolside with sweeping countryside and vineyard views.

Along the back roads of the Luberon, Don and top local guides will lead the small group through family-run vineyards, private homes, and artisan workshops, and into the richly historic back alleys of Aix, Arles, and Avignon. Throughout the journey, travelers will have the rare chance to meet artists, winemakers, craftspeople, chefs, and farmers who embody the region's special spirit, creations, and traditions.

"What especially excites us about this journey is its intimacy," said Brady Binstadt, CEO of Geographic Expeditions. "Southern France is beloved for good reason, but our team has designed this experience to go deeper, to open doors into private homes, artisan workshops, and family-run vineyards. It's a celebration not just of a place, but of a way of life."

Other highlights include Michelin-starred meals and Provencal picniques; an exclusive visit to Matisse's studio; an ancient Roman-style lunch in Arles; an olive oil tasting at a private estate; truffle-hunting with a specially trained dog; a lavender workshop at Domaine La Parpaille; and a festive home-cooked feast with the mother of one of the guides.

Pricing for "Celebrating Southern France" begins at $25,450 per person, with departures May 1–9, 2027 and September 18–26, 2027. Each trip is limited to 12 guests. For more information, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

Images here (Photo Credit: Geographic Expeditions)

About Geographic Expeditions

Specializing in high-end and off-the-beaten-path journeys, Geographic Expeditions (GeoEx) is a pioneering travel company offering immersive itineraries spanning cultural tours, safaris, expeditions, cruises, and rail journeys. With more than 40 years of expertise designing curated experiences around the world, GeoEx pairs travelers with meticulously selected experts to reveal destinations beyond their well-known sights — whether in rarely visited countries or in little-explored regions of iconic locales. Through intimate group departures and bespoke private trips, GeoEx continues to redefine meaningful travel for curious, culturally engaged explorers.

