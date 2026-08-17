Geographic Expeditions Unveils Its "Where to Travel in 2027" List, Spotlighting Seven Compelling Off-the-Beaten Path Destinations to Explore Next Year

Our recommendations on where to go in 2027 were chosen because they offer opportunities to understand compelling cultures, connect with traditional communities and experience landscapes that leave a lasting impression. Post this

"Over 44 years of creating trips around the world, we have learned that the best journeys are the ones where the range of experiences is rich, the cultural immersion runs deep, and the connections you make stay with you long after you've returned home," said Brady Binstadt, CEO of Geographic Expeditions. "Our recommendations on where to go in 2027 were chosen because they offer opportunities to understand compelling cultures, connect with traditional communities and experience landscapes that leave a lasting impression."

Geographic Expeditions' recommendations on where to go in 2027, and why, include:

The Balkans – As travelers increasingly look beyond Europe's most visited destinations, the Balkans are emerging as one of the continent's most rewarding regions for authentic exploration. Improved infrastructure has made multi-country itineraries easier than ever, while many villages, towns and national parks remain refreshingly uncrowded. Here, travelers can wander ancient stone streets, linger over conversations in time-steeped cafés, hike dramatic alpine landscapes and discover a cuisine shaped by generations of cultural exchange. Through journeys such as GeoEx's The Balkans Revealed and Splendors of Slovenia and Croatia, travelers experience the region's layered riches firsthand, exploring historic towns, breathtaking landscapes, local traditions and culinary heritage. With its rare combination of accessibility, authenticity and fewer crowds than Europe's traditional hotspots, the Balkans offer a deeper way to experience the continent in 2027.

Egypt – Few destinations enter 2027 with as much momentum as Egypt. The long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum has renewed global fascination with one of the world's greatest civilizations, while the total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027, will once again focus international attention on the country. GeoEx's On the Nile: Egypt's Solar Eclipse and Egypt's Eclipse journeys offer travelers a rare opportunity to experience this historic moment alongside expert Egyptologists. Beyond the eclipse, Egypt offers an abundance of abiding rewards. Travelers who venture beyond the pyramids can discover riverside temples, fertile landscapes and traditional villages where life along the Nile continues much as it has for centuries. With extraordinary archaeology, deeply layered history and tradition-steeped hospitality, Egypt presents a rare opportunity to connect with one of humanity's most enduring cultures.

Laos – The growing desire for slower, more intentional journeys makes Laos especially compelling for 2027. Less visited than neighboring Thailand and Vietnam, the country offers a peaceful blend of Buddhist traditions, soaring mountain landscapes, Mekong River communities and deeply rooted cultural experiences. The reopening of the beautifully restored La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang further enhances the country's appeal, reflecting a broader appreciation for thoughtful hospitality and meaningful experiences. While Luang Prabang remains one of Southeast Asia's most enchanting cities, Laos extends far beyond its UNESCO-listed center through forested highlands, riverside villages, vibrant markets and distinctive culinary traditions. GeoEx's Laos Revealed journey draws on the company's decades-long connection to the country, introducing travelers to its remote villages, cultural traditions and landscapes through expert local guides.

Namibia – Growing interest in remote landscapes, dark-sky experiences and immersive wildlife journeys is putting Namibia firmly on travelers' radars for 2027. Towering dunes, ancient deserts, dramatic coastlines and abundant wildlife create landscapes unlike anywhere else on Earth, while some of the planet's clearest night skies have established Namibia as a premier destination for stargazing and astrophotography. The reopening of the intimate Horizon by Ongava lodge adds another reason to visit, complementing the country's longstanding reputation for exceptional wildlife viewing and conservation efforts around Etosha National Park. Through journeys such as GeoEx's Namibia's Wild Wonders and Dunes and Wildlife of Namibia, travelers can experience the country's diverse landscapes, from desert wilderness to unforgettable safari encounters.

Peru – While Machu Picchu remains the country's defining icon, recent archaeological discoveries in Peñico and T'aqrachullo highlight how much of Peru's ancient history remains to be explored. In the Amazon, innovative conservation initiatives are creating new opportunities to experience one of Earth's richest ecosystems while supporting its long-term protection. Peru's culinary renaissance continues to grow as well, with chefs showcasing ingredients from the Andes, the Amazon and the Pacific coast. Through journeys such as Machu Picchu and the Urubamba and Machu Picchu and the Galápagos, travelers can experience the country's extraordinary blend of archaeology, biodiversity and gastronomy. With new discoveries, evolving conservation efforts and a thriving culinary scene, Peru remains one of the most dynamic destinations to explore in 2027.

Uzbekistan – Once the heart of the Silk Road, Uzbekistan is drawing renewed interest from travelers looking to experience a destination where history, craftsmanship and cultural traditions remain part of everyday life. The cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva showcase some of the world's most impressive examples of Islamic architecture, with soaring turquoise domes, intricate mosaics and monumental madrasas that have captivated visitors for centuries. At the same time, a growing appreciation for Central Asia is bringing renewed attention to Uzbekistan's deep-rooted traditions, from silk weaving and ceramics to bustling bazaars and renowned hospitality. Improved tourism infrastructure is making it easier to explore the country while preserving its distinctive character. The second Bukhara Biennial, taking place Sept. 3–Nov. 21, 2027, will further spotlight Uzbekistan's vibrant cultural landscape. Through GeoEx's Ancient Cities of Uzbekistan and The Grand Silk Road by Train, travelers can follow this historic route while discovering Uzbekistan's ancient cities, artisan traditions and the cultural exchanges that have shaped the region for centuries.

Western Japan – Beyond the familiar routes of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka lies a side of Japan where centuries-old traditions, craftsmanship and local culture continue to thrive. Along the Sea of Japan coast, traditions remain woven into daily life through pottery, indigo dyeing, tea culture, fishing villages and some of the country's oldest Shinto shrines. Historic castle towns, tranquil gardens, restorative hot springs and exceptional regional cuisine reward travelers willing to venture further. Through GeoEx's Unexplored Japan journey, travelers can discover lesser-known regions where artisan practices, local traditions, and a strong connection to place remain alive today. As interest grows in exploring Japan beyond its most visited destinations, Western Japan offers a quieter, more deeply rooted perspective on the country in 2027, one that many longtime Japan travelers consider among its most soulful and rewarding.

These seven destinations offer a glimpse into the future of travel in 2027, where the most meaningful journeys will surprise and challenge us, and deepen our understanding of the wonderfully varied places—and people—that enrich our planet. For more details and full itineraries, visit www.geoex.com or follow @geoex on Instagram.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, 1 310-453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Geographic Expeditions