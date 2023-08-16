GeoLinks Achieves Fifth-Time Recognition on Inc. 5000's 2023 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We're proud to once again claim our spot on the Inc. 5000, which further solidifies GeoLinks' commitment to innovation, exceptional performance, and significant contributions to the American economy," said GeoLinks Co-Founder and CEO Skyler Ditchfield. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. GeoLinks achieved a metro ranking of 12, a ranking of 49 in the telecom industry, and a state ranking of 660 overall.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

GeoLinks recently secured a minority investment from JLC Infrastructure, a joint venture co-founded by Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Jim Reynolds Jr., with $1.5 billion assets under management. Looking ahead in 2023 and beyond, the company is poised to enhance its network by offering gigabyte services across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America five-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

