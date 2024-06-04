Geonexus Integration Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

Heise, CEO and Founder of Geonexus Technologies, said, "By seamlessly integrating geospatial data with SAP S/4HANA and other SAP solutions, organizations can enhance data accuracy, optimize workflows, and make well-informed decisions." Post this

The Geonexus Integration Platform offers several key benefits to companies:

Enhanced Data Accuracy: Integration between SAP Service and Asset Manager and Esri ArcGIS elevates data accuracy, unlocking the potential for smarter decisions. This comprehensive solution ensures data management and synchronization, minimizing errors and discrepancies.

Streamlined Maintenance: Harmonizing Esri ArcGIS with SAP Plant Maintenance, SAP Service and Asset Manager, and SAP Geo Framework, the platform unlocks unparalleled efficiency gains and cost-saving opportunities. This integration streamlines operations and eliminates inefficiencies, enabling organizations to achieve peak performance.

Improved Decision-Making: Accurate, synchronized data from Esri ArcGIS and SAP Plant Maintenance, and SAP Service and Asset Manager drives informed decisions, leading to increased productivity and better strategic outcomes across the organization.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Geonexus Technologies is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Geonexus Technologies

Geonexus saves asset-intensive organizations time and money by providing out-of-the-box, no-code integration tools that connect GIS data and applications with leading enterprise business systems. The company's fully configurable Geonexus Integration Platform speeds and simplifies integration by eliminating custom development while ensuring data reliability and integrity. Geonexus helps organizations make the most of their geospatial and enterprise data, manage and scale integrations with ease, enhance operational efficiency and resilience, and feel confident they have full transparency into the consistent data view they need to make effective business decisions. To learn more, visit https://geo-nexus.com/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Jennifer Marino, Geonexus Technologies Inc, 1 508-272-3084, [email protected], https://geo-nexus.com

SOURCE Geonexus Technologies Inc