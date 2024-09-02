Geopolitics Help Drive Growth in Global CTRM Software Market Size

Commodity Technology Advisory Issues 2024 CTRM Market Sizing, Outlook, and Trends Report

BRNO, Czechia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) and related technologies, has released the 2024 CTRM Market Sizing, Trends and Outlook report. It is now available for purchase at the CTRMCenter website.

ComTech Advisory performs detailed analysis and issues the CTRM market sizing guidance biennially with an update in the interim years. It is the definitive market size and outlook available in the industry. This latest report indicates the market for CTRM products has continued to show strength as the global commodity market participants continue their recovery from the height of the COVID pandemic and address new market challenges.

"Geopolitical events continue to impact commodity markets and in turn, CTRM software sales," said Dr. Gary. Vasey, Managing Partner. "CTRM vendors have enjoyed good growth in terms of sales in most markets and for most commodities, and this trend seems set to continue."

The 2024 CTRM Market Sizing, Trends and Outlook report, with revenue and growth projections by commodity group, industry segment, and global geography through 2028 is now available for purchase from the htpps://www.CTRMCenter.com and htpps://www.ComTechAdvisory.com websites.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

Media Contact

Gary Vasey, ComTech Advisory, 42 775718112, [email protected]

SOURCE ComTech Advisory