George Barthel and L. J. Kleeman release 'Below the Surface'

A tribe hiding underground from an oppressive government is discovered by an outsider who could spell their doom or salvation

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Barthel and L. J. Kleeman announce the release of "Below the Surface" (published by Archway Publishing), the story of a Native tribe in a hidden subterranean world, whose existence is threatened when they are discovered by an outsider.

Alaska in the year 2314: Seventeen-year-old Nahanni Redfern and her people — descendants of First Nation tribes — have been living in a vast system of secret underground caves, hiding from the totalitarian government on the surface that would enslave them. Then one night, an explosion shakes their world, and Jack Correll, an enigmatic young physicist from the surface, discovers them. To everyone in underground Tanháia, discovery means only one thing: their years of secrecy have ended, and they are now facing capture or death. Will Nahanni and her people keep their secret? Will Correll betray them, and what are his real reasons for coming? Nahanni is about to learn that appearances are deceptive, motives complex, and where people are concerned, no one knows what goes on below the surface.

"Although this is science fiction, it focuses more on motivations, psychology, and relationships than on the fact that it takes place 300 years in the future. It also contains both gay and straight characters and relationships, just as in life. All three of the narrators are between the ages of 17 and 21, 'new adults' who are exploring their own identities, questions of morality, and romantic relationships," the authors say.

"It's meant to be primarily entertainment, but it does contain messages about intolerance, ecology, the morality of war, and how things are not always what they appear."

"Below the Surface"

By George Barthel and L. J. Kleeman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 856 pages | ISBN 9781665730754

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 856 pages | ISBN 9781665730778

E-Book | 856 pages | ISBN 9781665730761

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

George Barthel is a New York City-based playwright, who has had nine plays, including "The Naked Enemy" and "Murder Uncensored," produced in various small theaters around the city. His new novel "A Harness for the Water" is now available on Amazon, and a book of his plays will be published shortly.

L. J. Kleeman is a writer, stage director, and co-author of "The Complete CATW Book," a guide to help students pass the City University of New York entrance exam. When not involved in theater or writing, she teaches at Hostos College in the Bronx.

