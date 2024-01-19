George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises Krause Auto Group on the Purchase of Greenway Nissan of Venice, Florida from Greenway Auto Group

"I look forward to working with George again in the near future and would highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to anyone considering buying or selling an automotive dealership." - Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services advised Krause Auto Group on the transaction. Chaconas remarked, "It was an honor and pleasure to represent Vernon Krause in acquiring Greenway Nissan in Venice, Florida. This was a perfect opportunity for Krause Automotive to expand in the Venice area to complement its Hyundai dealership. I look forward to continuing to help the Krause family grow and reach their future acquisition goals."

Krause Auto Group is a collection of family-owned dealerships across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Founded 33 years ago, the company portfolio consists of BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Hyundai, Genesis, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Koenigsegg, McLaren, and Lotus. In 2023, Krause Auto Group ranked #69 on the Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups.

Krause Auto Group prides themselves on their charity involvement and giving back to the community. The dealership makes a monetary donation to a national or local cause with every new and used car sale, with a focus on lung cancer research, autism awareness, and Angie's Kitchen, a homeless shelter in the heart of Atlanta. Krause Auto Group has been known to provide random acts of kindness in their community, such as paying for people's holiday presents, groceries, and food.

Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group shared, "I want to thank George Chaconas for his help and professionalism in looking at several opportunities. His deeply rooted connections ultimately helped us land on Venice Nissan as the right strategic fit for our expanding footprint. His extensive industry experience, coupled with his long-standing relationship with Greenway Automotive Group, are what enabled us to navigate a complex deal through to a successful conclusion. I look forward to working with George again in the near future and would highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to anyone considering buying or selling an automotive dealership."

Greenway Nissan of Venice will be renamed Nissan of Venice and will remain at its current location at 700 U.S. 41 Bypass S in Venice, Florida.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813-569-6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

