George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of MotorCity Power Sports in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to Campbell Dealership Group LLC

"After selling my Harley-Davidson dealership and considering selling my multi-line powersports dealership, I looked no further than George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services." - Thomas Celani Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, George Chaconas commented, "Former Harley-Davidson dealer and serial entrepreneur, Tom Celani, called me about helping him sell his MotorCity Power Sports dealership in the northern suburb of Detroit. It was an honor and privilege to exclusively represent Tom and his family on a sell-side engagement to effectively, professionally, and methodically market and sell his multi-line powersports dealership, especially in today's buy-sell environment. It was a long process, but my partner, Courtney, and I worked passionately and closely with Tom and his team, and with a very motivated, qualified, and unique buyer that we identified through our marketing process. Thank you very much, Tom, for the opportunity to be of service, and good luck in your future endeavors!"

Courtney Bernhard added, "I appreciate Tom Celani trusting my senior partner, George, and myself in the sale of his powersports dealership. Selling a dealership with multiple franchises can be a very complicated process. Tom, along with his team, were instrumental in seeing it through to the end. I would like to thank the buyer for his commitment to the process. He was communicative the entire time and very patient in working through all the hurdles from the multiple franchise applications, DMV process, and the finance side; I may have even learned a few things from him, too. It is extremely helpful when all parties involved work together with the same goal, to get the deal done. I know the Campbell family will take the dealership to new heights and be a great asset to the community, continuing Tom's legacy. I wish them the best!"

MotorCity Power Sports will remain at its current location at 1645 South Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

