George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Mulholland Harley-Davidson in Calabasas, California

Following the sale, Younessi commented, "Another exclusive sell-side deal done with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services. With the help of his partner, Courtney Bernhard, they were successful in the sale of Mulholland Harley-Davison in Calabasas, California! Thank you very much for your professionalism, industry knowledge, perseverance, and tenacity. I have known George for 20 years and have done many dealership transactions with him and would not hesitate to do more as we grow our organization strategically!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney Bernhard, Partner, of the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Chaconas remarked, "When my client and friend, Rodin Younessi, asked me to sell Mulholland Harley-Davidson, I had the perfect buyer in mind. I sold Morgan Hill Harley-Davidson to Bret Irvine over 7 years ago, but he was eventually bought out by his partner. Bret was looking for a medium-sized store in California, and I knew he would be excited about Mulholland, an opportunity to own his own Harley-Davidson dealership in Southern California. It was a privilege and an honor to bring these two together and facilitate this transaction. I'm very excited to have worked with Bret to help him buy his second Harley-Davidson dealership and to assist Rodin in selling his second Harley-Davidson dealership in the greater Los Angeles area. I wish Bret great success in his new venture, and I'm deeply grateful to have helped facilitate the sale of Mulholland Harley-Davidson."

The dealership will remain at its current location at 24050 Ventura Boulevard in Calabasas, California.

Rodin Younessi was represented by Keith H. Stolzenberg at Stolzenberg Gelles, Flynn & Arango, LLP, in Coral Gables, Florida. Bret Irvine was represented by Robert A. Bass at Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813-569-6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com

