George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Signature Harley-Davidson in Perrysburg, Ohio from Michael Lenhart to Evan Schipper

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, George Chaconas commented, "Having worked with Evan Schipper for nearly a decade, it was an honor to help him acquire his third Harley-Davidson dealership through Performance Brokerage Services. It was a privilege to work with this extraordinary Harley-Davidson dealership group, and I look forward to helping them continue to grow far into the future. We can't thank Evan enough for continuing to trust PBS."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I would like to thank Mike Lenhart and his team for the opportunity to represent them in the sale of Signature Harley-Davidson. I knew I had the perfect buyer, Evan Schipper, that would carry on the legacy of the dealership and take care of their employees and customers. I appreciate being able to work with Evan again and look forward to seeing what their team will do in the Toledo market."

Evan Schipper has been a part of the Harley-Davidson industry since 2006. The Schipper family owns four Harley-Davidson dealerships in Fort Wayne (Indiana), Louisville (Kentucky), St. Louis (Missouri), and Evansville (Indiana). Evan Schipper shared, "The riding community is truly at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to earning your business by providing the best possible experience every time you come through the doors."

Evan Schipper added, "Signature Harley-Davidson of Perrysburg, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo, is the third dealership I've purchased through George Chaconas and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, of Performance Brokerage Services. George and Courtney represented me in the past on a buy-side arrangement for a targeted opportunity, and a sell-side engagement for this Toledo purchase. It's always a pleasure working with them as they are true professionals and experts in the powersports industry. If you are considering selling your Harley-Davidson or Powersports dealership and have no succession plan, or if you are a buyer that isn't comfortable cold calling dealerships you wish to purchase, look no further than George and Courtney at PBS. I would like to thank George and Courtney for their continued guidance, service, friendship, and partnership in growth!"

Signature Harley-Davidson will be renamed Toledo Harley-Davidson and will be relocating in the next several years to a brand new, state-of-the-art, image compliant Fuel facility.

Michael Lenhart was represented by Robert Onda at Onda LaBuhn Ernsberger & Boggs Co., LPA in Columbus, Ohio.

Evan Schipper was represented by Kenneth Kinderman at Seiller Waterman LLC in Louisville, Kentucky.

