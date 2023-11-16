George Eleftheriou, CEO of Feel Therapeutics, to Speak at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS Symposium for Precision Medicine

Feel Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based company with additional offices in Europe, is at the forefront of digital precision medicine for mental health. With the mission to bring objective and passive monitoring to reinvent the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental & behavioral health. Post this

Feel Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based company with additional offices in Europe, is at the forefront of digital precision medicine for mental health. With the mission to bring objective and passive monitoring to reinvent the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental & behavioral health. Furthermore, Feel has partnerships with four of the largest pharma and life science companies to generate evidence in clinical and real-world studies, as well as to improve adherence and patient outcomes alongside medications.

Feel Therapeutics has the mission to bring digital precision medicine to mental health and has been selected to be a member of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS. For this symposium, Eleftheriou will be participating in a fireside chat alongside Elena Fernandez-Kleinlein, Head of JLABS EMEA at Johnson & Johnson Innovation. This chat will delve into the nuances and intricacies of digital precision medicine applications for mental health in the context of Real-World Evidence studies.

For more information about the symposium, please visit https://precision.splashthat.com. To learn more about Feel Therapeutics' work, please visit https://www.feeltherapeutics.com

About Feel Therapeutics:

Feel Therapeutics is a Digital Precision Medicine company bringing objective and passive monitoring to reinvent the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental & behavioral health.

The company is backed by top-tier investors and partners with Pharmaceutical companies and CROs to generate evidence and bring precision Drug+ and DTx solutions to market as standalone or alongside medications.

Feel Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Europe.

