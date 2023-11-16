George M. Noceti, CRPS®, Wealth Advisor – Recipient of the President's Award for "Elevating Excellence" given by Cory Silva, President of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of the East Bay

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that George Noceti, CRPS®, Wealth Advisor recently received, by the Financial Planning Association's (FPA), The President's Award for "Elevating Excellence"[1]. This award was presented to George by the FPA President Corey Silva who stated, "In recognition of your diligent and tireless efforts to elevate the reputation and stature of Financial Advisors across the San Francisco Bay Area and the United States by providing advanced education, public speaking, and Master of Ceremony/Auctioneer services for charitable organizations, and 100's of TV and Radio appearances to elevate Financial Services to the public".

We are proud that George has designed a financial services practice centered around providing excellent service as founder of The Integra Group at Morgan Stanley. Contact George Noceti at: [email protected] or 925-746-2982. George's website: https://advisor.morganstanley.com/the-integra-group

As Market Executive of the East Bay Market, always feel free to reach to me if I can be of any assistance.

[1]Source: Financial Planning Association of the East Bay, October 2023 Financial Planning Association of the East Bay President's "Elevating Excellence Award", awarded in 2023. This ranking was determined based on an evaluation process conducted by Financial Planning Association of the East Bay. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors paid a fee to the Financial Planning Association to obtain or use the ranking. Ratings are based on the opinion of Financial Planning Association of the East Bay and may not be representative of any one client's experience nor indicative of the financial advisor's future performance.

