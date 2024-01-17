George Ortega Promoted to Portfolio Manager on Several Alger Growth Equity and Long/Short Strategies

George's success and trajectory at Alger is a testament to his work ethic, investing intelligence, and dedication to excellence. Post this

"After joining Alger 11 years ago as a member of the analyst training program, I have had the opportunity to hone my investing skills by working side-by-side with Alger's research team and Dan Chung, our CEO and Chief Investment Officer," said George. "Everyone's guidance and insights have helped pave the way for me to grow as an investor."

George earned his B.A. from Yale University and upon graduating joined Alger as a Research Associate. Alger's in-house analyst training program enables recent graduates to work directly with highly experienced Portfolio Managers and Senior Analysts to become immersed in Alger's bottom-up fundamental research process.

"George's success and trajectory at Alger is a testament to his work ethic, investing intelligence, and dedication to excellence. He is a true Alger success story as he's risen up the ranks from Research Associate to Portfolio Manager," said Dan Chung.

Portfolio Manager Biography

George Ortega is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst on the Alger 35, Alger Dynamic Opportunities and Alger Dynamic Returns strategies. George joined Alger in 2013 and has 11 years of investment experience. After earning his B.A from Yale University, George participated in Alger's in-house analyst training program and he continues to provide coverage for the consumer and technology sectors. His previous experience includes internships at Credit Suisse Group and Goldman Sachs & Co.

About Alger

Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Privately-owned and headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston, Denver, and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for 60 years. For more information, please visit http://www.alger.com.

The views expressed are the views of Fred Alger Management, LLC ("FAM") and its affiliates as of January 2024. These views are subject to change at any time and may not represent the views of all portfolio management teams. These views should not be interpreted as a guarantee of the future performance of the markets, any security or any funds managed by FAM. These views are not meant to provide investment advice and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell securities.

Risk Disclosures - Investing in the stock market involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Growth stocks may be more volatile than other stocks as their prices tend to be higher in relation to their companies' earnings and may be more sensitive to market, political, and economic developments. Local, regional or global events such as environmental or natural disasters, war, terrorism, pandemics, outbreaks of infectious diseases and similar public health threats, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on investments. A significant portion of assets may be invested in securities of companies in related sectors, and may be similarly affected by economic, political, or market events and conditions and may be more vulnerable to unfavorable sector developments. Investing in companies of small and medium capitalizations involves the risk that such issuers may have limited product lines or financial resources, lack management depth, or have limited liquidity. Foreign securities involve special risks including currency fluctuations, inefficient trading, political and economic instability, and increased volatility. Assets may be focused in a small number of holdings, making them susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political or regulatory event than a more diversified portfolio. At times, cash may be a larger position in the portfolio and may underperform relative to equity securities. Short sales could increase market exposure, magnifying losses and increasing volatility. Assets may be invested in Financial Derivatives Instruments (FDIs) such as Total Return Swaps (TRS) or options, which involve risks including possible counterparty default, illiquidity, and the risk of losses greater than if they had not been used. Active trading may increase transaction costs, brokerage commissions, and taxes, which can lower the return on investment.

Short selling (or "selling short") is a technique used by investors who try to profit from the falling price of a stock. It is the act of borrowing a security from a broker and selling it, with the understanding that it must later be bought back and returned to the broker. In order to engage in a short sale, an arrangement is made with a broker to borrow the security being sold short. In order to close out its short position, the security will be replaced by purchasing the security at the price prevailing at the time of replacement. A loss will be incurred if the price of the security sold short has increased since the time of the short sale and may experience a gain if the price has decreased since the short sale.

This material is not meant to provide investment advice and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell securities.

Alger pays compensation to third party marketers to sell various strategies to prospective investors.

