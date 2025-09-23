George Washington Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

George Washington Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Washington Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"This is an exciting time for GW Athletics, and Taymar is the right strategic partner to help us capitalize on our momentum," said George Washington Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz. "Taymar's proven track record in ticket sales, operational excellence, and customer service, together with their data-driven approach to fan engagement, will help us drive revenue, increase attendance, and elevate the game day experience for our growing fan base."

Taymar will hire a General Manager of Ticket Sales and Operations and a Senior Account Executive to work closely with GW Athletics and the university in the Washington community.

"We are proud to go to work for George Washington Athletics, an institution with a distinguished history in the nation's capital and a loyal fan base throughout the D.C. area," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We look forward to working under the leadership of Athletic Director Michael Lipitz, whose vision continues to guide the department forward. We are also excited to collaborate once again with Markus Jennings, and together we look forward to achieving great results and building on the strong tradition of GW Athletics."

George Washington is Taymar's first client school in Washington, D.C., and Taymar's second client school in the Atlantic 10 Conference (Fordham).

"We are excited to partner with Taymar for our ticket sales and operations here at GW," said GW Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer Markus Jennings. "They have proven to be an elite organization that will bring tremendous value to what we are trying to achieve. I also want to thank LEONA for assisting us through this process."

"Great to join Michael's team and get our second client in the Atlantic 10 Conference this year," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Michael has a big and ambitious vision at GW, and we're excited to be part of helping him build it."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar