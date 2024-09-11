Georgetown South Kuma Lab Launches, Bridging the Digital Divide for Underserved Youth

"Bridging the digital divide is more than just providing access to technology—it's about creating opportunities for a better future." Post this

Event Highlights and Impact:

The launch event featured speeches by the Manassas City Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Manassas City Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Newman, and Community Manager Meg Carroll. Carroll shared her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are fortunate and grateful to have the Kuma Lab in Georgetown South. When I learned about the racial and gender disparity in STEM careers, I knew a resource like this could be life-changing for our 95% Latino immigrant community. With over 1,100 school-age children here—17% of the student population in Manassas—this lab is strategically placed to have a significant impact. It will also serve adults during the school day, providing access to technology for tasks that are difficult or impossible to complete on a phone, like job applications and online learning. We extend our thanks to the Kuma Foundation and the Schafer Family for entrusting this lab to us."

The new lab offers a comprehensive digital literacy and STEAM curriculum, supported by supervised students and experts. It is designed to benefit both youth and adults seeking to improve their digital skills. "The opening of the Kuma Lab is a major step forward for our students and families," Dr. Newman added. "I'm excited to see how this resource will positively impact our students' futures. We're also grateful for the opportunity it provides Osbourn students, who will serve as STEAM interns and tutors in the lab."

Mayor Davis-Younger emphasized the community-wide benefits, saying, "The addition of the Kuma Lab is another step toward success for many students and families in Georgetown South. It's incredible to see the growth in this community, and we deeply appreciate the partnership between Meg Carroll and the Kuma Foundation."

Looking Forward:

The Kuma Foundation remains committed to empowering communities like Georgetown South through technology and education. "Bridging the digital divide is more than just providing access to technology—it's about creating opportunities for a better future," emphasized Kimble. The foundation is excited to continue expanding its initiatives and is already planning projects to extend its impact further.

About Kuma Foundation:

Although STEAM careers are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs out there, there are significant gender, racial, and socioeconomic gaps in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. As we move into an ever more technological future, we must ensure that all students are prepared to thrive in the future workforce. At the Kuma Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that all students—regardless of gender, race, or zip code—have access to essential STEAM skills. Our programs are designed to empower kids with the tools they'll need to succeed in the 21st century, bringing STEAM education and career development opportunities to low-income and underrepresented kids in America and beyond. Visit https://www.kumacares.org/ to learn more.

