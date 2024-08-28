Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Presented by FirstService Residential Honors Fallen Heroes

"Giving back to the communities we serve is the foundation of our organization, and we are so proud to organize and sponsor this event every year," said Danny Ellis, president, FirstService Residential. Post this

"Each year, we are deeply moved by the dedication and empathy shown by our community as we come together to remember the heroes of 9/11. It's truly a testament to the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice," said Danny Ellis, president of FirstService Residential, the leader in residential property management. "Giving back to the communities we serve is the foundation of our organization, and we are so proud to organize and sponsor this event every year."

The event is open to all who wish to pay tribute and provide support to the families of fallen firefighters. On display that day, modern and vintage firetrucks will delight guests of all ages. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants.

In support of this effort, the owners of the Sovereign Condominium, a FirstService Residential-managed community, and the commercial owners, Cousins Properties, have offered up this iconic 50-story tower, located at 3344 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, as the venue for the climb.

Additional sponsors include: First Onsite, Roofing Corp of America, Winter Capriola Zenner LLC, American Pool, TK Elevator, PaulDavis, EPIC, Strategic Claim Consultants, Alford & Alford, CPA, Sears Pool Management Consultants, Century Fire Protection, Gray, Rooter Plus, Remediation Group, Cintas, Planned Companies, P3 Painting & Renovations, and Fision.

Registration is $40 and includes an event T-shirt. To get involved as a participant, a volunteer, a sponsor, or a donor, please visit the Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb website.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954-378-1092, [email protected], www.LifeSimplified.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential