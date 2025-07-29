Georgia Association of Manufacturers Launches "Manufacturing Georgia" to Tackle Workforce Crisis and Redefine Industry Image

Manufacturing Georgia breaks that no-win cycle. It's a dynamic, two-way marketplace where companies not only connect with talent in real time but also define the skills they need—so new talent and current employees can upskill directly to job requirements. Post this

"For too long, Georgia manufacturers have been forced to rob Peter to pay Paul – hiring away from their peers just to fill immediate roles. It's unsustainable" said Stephanie Scearce, Vice President of Workforce Innovation at GAM. "Manufacturing Georgia breaks that no-win cycle. It's a dynamic, two-way marketplace where companies not only connect with talent in real time but also define the skills they need—so new talent and current employees can upskill directly to job requirements. It's powered by social engagement, real relationships, and transparent skill paths. The result? A stronger labor pool and a modern image of manufacturing that works for everyone. Everyone wins."

Developed by GAM alongside manufacturers, Manufacturing Georgia is an inclusive, statewide solution to the manufacturing workforce crisis. Open to all Georgia-based manufacturers, the platform lets users explore local jobs, message employers directly, and discover real career benefits—like tuition assistance, childcare, and second-chance hiring. Employers must manufacture in Georgia; job seekers can come from anywhere. So far, over 1,400 users have joined, with strong interest from prospective employees in neighboring states. Early participating manufacturers include Toyo Tires, Engineered Floors, Kia Georgia, Shaw Industries, and Grenzebach.

"We are committed to this project because it's a unique and timely way to engage the younger generation and their parents," said Patrick Lenz, President and COO of Toyo Tires NA Manufacturing. "We must think outside the box to engage local high schools and grow and sustain our future workforce. This is an opportunity to do just that."

Manufacturing Georgia helps companies hire for today, but it's really about building for the future—bringing in new talent and helping current workers grow through upskilling and reskilling. The tagline, "Make Your Way," says it all: there's a place in manufacturing for everyone, not just those on the shop floor. From robotics to software, these are modern, high-tech careers. The platform is here to break old stereotypes and connect people to real family sustaining opportunities in one of Georgia's most important industries.

The Manufacturing Georgia Marketplace was built in partnership with Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs® Marketplace, whose marketplace technology and Skills-to-Jobs® expertise helped bring the vision to life.

For more information about Manufacturing Georgia, visit ManufacturingGeorgia.org.

About the Georgia Association of Manufacturers (GAM)

GAM is the voice of manufacturing. We advocate on the issues that matter most to manufacturers. For 125 years, GAM has been a champion for manufacturing growth and excellence in Georgia. Today, we represent an industry of approximately 10,000 manufacturing entities and almost 424,000 workers. For more information, visit www.gamfg.com.

About Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace

Unmudl is a Skills‑to‑Jobs® Marketplace connecting working learners, employers, and community and technical colleges. Designed for today's workforce, Unmudl helps learners access employer‑vetted training that leads directly to good jobs, while giving companies a faster, more reliable way to build skilled talent pipelines. Its flagship product, UPowerTM, empowers organizations to define specific skill requirements, recruit and engage learners in real time, and facilitate upskilling and reskilling aligned to employer needs. With a focus on high‑demand, AI‑resistant careers in areas like manufacturing, logistics, and robotics, Unmudl and UPower are reshaping how America learns and works—making opportunity more accessible, inclusive, and aligned with the real economy.

