Georgia Connections Academy Graduates From Across the State Earn More Than $18 Million in Scholarships and Awards

Collectively, the school's Class of 2024 graduates earned more than $18 million in scholarships and awards. Of particular note, salutatorian Skylar T. Harris of Blakely, Ga., received more than $2 million and will attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a full-ride scholarship. She plans to double major in human and organizational development and communications studies.

During her commencement ceremony remarks, Skylar encouraged classmates to embrace environments that foster growth and opportunity, and to not be afraid of new experiences. For new Connections Academy students, she advised them to get involved, as she did. "There are so many clubs here for pretty much any interest," she said. "You'll meet amazing people and create great memories. Also, give your best in your work. It will pay off in the long run, not just during high school, but in terms of your overall work ethic and discipline."

"Georgia Connections Academy's Class of 2024 embodies resilience, determination, and hope. They have navigated through milestones in their lives while facing challenges and change," said Georgia Connections Academy Executive Director Brazilia Page. "Our graduates have bright futures, and their achievements are a testament to the amazing work they have put forth over the years."

Seventy-nine seniors in Georgia Connections Academy's Class of 2024 are members of at least one nationally recognized honor society, and 15 students have been recognized by the College Board as AP Scholars. The latter students demonstrated exceptional achievement on multiple Advance Placement (AP) exams.

Valedictorian Samuel Moshe Fleshler of Cumming, Ga., delivered a message to his classmates about following their dreams and is following his own advice. "With help from Georgia Connections Academy, I worked very hard during the last two years to build up my college credits through dual enrollment, which will allow me to graduate from Georgia State in the next two to two and half years," he said. "Once I have my bachelor's degree, I will be able to turn my full attention to my love of dance. I can't wait to pursue my passion and be on Broadway or be a part of a tour with an amazing artist." Samuel received a scholarship to Georgia State University in Atlanta and is going to major in business management and use his degree to start his own business as he pursues his career in dance.

Several of the graduates have longstanding ties to Georgia Connections Academy, with 36 attending since elementary school, including Zander Beaujuin of Stone Mountain and Joshua McElrath of Clarkesville, who have all attended the online school since kindergarten.

Kayleigh Wilson, a math teacher and the school's 2024 High School Teacher of the Year winner, gave the keynote speech. The Atlanta resident's message was about the importance of helping others and how even small acts of kindness, empathy, and inclusion go a long way.

"This year's senior class is the most resilient bunch of young people I've had the honor to interact with," Wilson said. "Their high school journey started amidst the pandemic, where there was so much uncertainty and nervousness. I am beyond proud of these young individuals for staying true to their course. I look forward to seeing and hearing about all the wonderful ways the Class of 2024 will positively impact our world."

