Georgia Court Runners Completes Integration with Accio Data Enterprise Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced that Georgia Court Runners has successfully completed its integration with the Accio Data Enterprise platform, expanding Accio customers' access to highly specialized, on-the-ground courthouse research across the state of Georgia.

Georgia Court Runners is a Georgia-based courthouse research and records retrieval company providing reliable criminal, civil and case document searches in all 159 Georgia counties. With more than a decade of experience, its local experts deliver fast, accurate results at competitive prices — bringing true "boots-on-the-ground" service that customers trust for responsiveness, consistency and quality.

Through this integration, Accio customers can seamlessly order and receive Georgia courthouse research within their existing workflows, benefiting from streamlined ordering, faster turnaround times and dependable results delivered through a single, efficient platform.

"Georgia Court Runners is an outstanding addition to the Accio ecosystem," said Cody Reeves, Accio Data CEO. "The company's deep specialization and statewide coverage exemplify the kind of expertise our customers value most. Accio customers appreciate partners who truly know their jurisdictions, and Georgia Court Runners brings an exceptional level of local knowledge and reliability that strengthens the overall Accio platform."

"By leveraging Accio's platform, Georgia Court Runners is able to provide Accio customers with seamless access to accurate, on-the-ground courthouse research across all 159 Georgia counties — delivering faster turnaround times, consistent quality and dependable results through a single, efficient workflow," said Jamey Waters, Georgia Court Runners president.

This integration underscores Accio Data's ongoing commitment to connecting customers with best-in-class, specialized service providers while maintaining a unified, efficient experience for background screening and research operations.

