Georgia Forestry Foundation Mass Timber Accelerator Opens New Application Round

"The Accelerator is designed to help make mass timber construction more accessible through an injection of funding with expert technical assistance," said GFF Senior Vice President, Matt Hestad. "Georgia is the number one forestry state in the nation. With abundant, sustainably managed forests, we are uniquely positioned to lead the South in sustainable building innovation."

Applicants should demonstrate sufficient team capacity and a strong commitment to sustainable development. Preference will be given to projects using regionally sourced mass timber, especially Southern Yellow Pine. Applications will be reviewed by a national panel of experts in wood design, engineering, and construction. Up to three teams will be selected to receive a $25,000 grant and technical assistance, including design and planning support, carbon assessment, and cost-benefit analysis.

Selected projects will receive technical assistance from WoodWorks, a nationally renowned non-profit committed to the advancement of sustainable materials and construction efficiency. WoodWorks will also engage selected projects in a high-level carbon accounting analysis using their Carbon Calculator tool, and a select number of projects will participate in a full building Life Cycle Analysis (LCA).

For more information, including past recipients, and to apply to The Accelerator, visit http://www.seedlingstosolutions.org/the-accelerator.

About the Georgia Forestry Foundation

The Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF), established in 1990, is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit that acts as the educational arm of the Georgia Forestry Association. GFF is focused on maximizing Georgia's 22 million acres of working forests as a solution to our state and nation's greatest challenges while reconnecting youth and adults to the land.. For more information, visit http://www.gffgrow.org.

