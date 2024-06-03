Georgia Forestry Foundation Seeks Applications for Statewide Mass Timber Accelerator

Our state is well-positioned to deliver locally grown and sustainably managed wood for mass timber projects that store carbon for the life of the building and decrease carbon emissions through construction efficiency. -Andres Villegas, GFF President and CEO Post this

"Georgia is the #1 Forestry State in the Nation with more commercially-available timber than any other state and while growing 50 percent more wood volume than we harvest annually," said GFF President & CEO Andres Villegas. "Our state is well-positioned to deliver locally grown and sustainably managed wood for mass timber projects that store carbon for the life of the building and decrease carbon emissions through construction efficiency. We are excited to launch the Georgia Mass Timber Accelerator to advance key projects that will stand as real examples of how the forestry and development communities can partner to make the built environment more sustainable."

Selected projects will receive technical assistance from staff experts from WoodWorks, a nationally renowned non-profit committed to the advancement of sustainable materials and construction efficiency. WoodWorks will also engage selected projects in a high-level carbon accounting analysis using their Carbon Calculator tool, and a select number of projects will participate in a full building Life Cycle Analysis (LCA).

Accelerator Selection Jury members include a diverse group of forestry and mass timber experts, including:

Andres Villegas, Georgia Forestry Foundation

Jason Reynolds, WoodWorks

Simon Hyoun, Softwood Lumber Board

Sam Culpepper, Southface Institute

Dr. Russell Gentry, Georgia Tech School of Architecture

Kevin Naranjo, U.S. Forest Service

Todd Dolson, SSOE Group

The Mass Timber Accelerator Program was piloted in Boston starting in spring 2022 and was launched in Atlanta through a grant funded by the USDA Forest Service and the Softwood Lumber Board. The first round of the Georgia Mass Timber Accelerator was launched Fall 2023 to focus primarily on Atlanta-based construction projects. The second round will include statewide projects that submit applications before July 2, 2024, at 5:00 PM (EST).

For more information and to apply to The Accelerator, visit seedlingstosolutions.org/the-accelerator. Please direct questions about the program to Olivia Parrott at [email protected] or (478) 992-8110. Media or partnership inquiries can be directed to Matt Hestad at [email protected] or (678) 378-3513.

Media Contact

Matt Hestad, Georgia Forestry Foundation, (678) 378-3513, [email protected], www.gffgrow.org

SOURCE Georgia Forestry Foundation