Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Industry Applauds Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urging Trade Protections for American Specialty Crop Growers

The Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) is applauding a bipartisan congressional letter led by U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) urging U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to address unfairly traded Mexican specialty crop imports ahead of the 2026 USMCA review. The letter, signed by 79 House members from 22 states, calls for stronger trade protections to preserve the viability of America's fruit, vegetable, and tree nut industries. GFVGA leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to reinforce the urgency of the issue with federal officials as the review process approaches.
LAGRANGE, Ga., May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders from the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) traveled to Washington, D.C., this week as U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) unveiled a bipartisan letter urging U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to take action on unfairly traded Mexican specialty crop imports ahead of the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
The letter — signed by 79 members of the U.S. House of Representatives representing 22 states — calls on the Administration to implement stronger trade protections during the 2026 USMCA review to preserve the long-term viability of America's fruit, vegetable, and certain tree nut industries and safeguard access to domestically grown food.
"For too long, the deck has been stacked against Georgia's specialty crop growers," said Chris Butts, Executive Vice President of GFVGA. "We applaud Rep. Scott for standing up for fruit and vegetable growers in Georgia and across the country who continue to face unfair competition from cheap imports. The broad coalition behind this effort makes clear that this issue extends far beyond our state's borders. Without meaningful action, our nation risks losing the ability to feed itself."
The letter addresses the escalating pressure on U.S. growers caused by imports from Mexico that consistently undercut domestic producers on price, placing American farmers at a significant and sustained competitive disadvantage. GFVGA joined other industry stakeholders in Washington this week to reinforce the urgency of the issue directly with federal officials as the USMCA review process approaches.
To read the full letter from Rep. Scott's office, click here.
About GFVGA
The Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is a trade association representing fruit and vegetable farmers throughout the southeastern United States. GFVGA serves as a unified voice for the industry through support for educational programs, agricultural research, member services, and marketing initiatives that promote efficient, cost-effective production and increased consumer demand for fresh produce.
Media Contact
Chris Butts, Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, 1 706-845-8200, [email protected], https://www.gfvga.org/
SOURCE Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association
Share this article