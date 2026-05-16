Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Industry Applauds Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urging Trade Protections for American Specialty Crop Growers

We applaud Rep. Scott for standing up for fruit and vegetable growers in Georgia and across the country who continue to face unfair competition from cheap imports. The broad coalition behind this effort makes clear that this issue extends far beyond our state's borders." Post this

"For too long, the deck has been stacked against Georgia's specialty crop growers," said Chris Butts, Executive Vice President of GFVGA. "We applaud Rep. Scott for standing up for fruit and vegetable growers in Georgia and across the country who continue to face unfair competition from cheap imports. The broad coalition behind this effort makes clear that this issue extends far beyond our state's borders. Without meaningful action, our nation risks losing the ability to feed itself."

The letter addresses the escalating pressure on U.S. growers caused by imports from Mexico that consistently undercut domestic producers on price, placing American farmers at a significant and sustained competitive disadvantage. GFVGA joined other industry stakeholders in Washington this week to reinforce the urgency of the issue directly with federal officials as the USMCA review process approaches.

To read the full letter from Rep. Scott's office, click here.

About GFVGA

The Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is a trade association representing fruit and vegetable farmers throughout the southeastern United States. GFVGA serves as a unified voice for the industry through support for educational programs, agricultural research, member services, and marketing initiatives that promote efficient, cost-effective production and increased consumer demand for fresh produce.

Media Contact

Chris Butts, Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, 1 706-845-8200, [email protected], https://www.gfvga.org/

SOURCE Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association