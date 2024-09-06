Georgia Land Specialist, Shivers Real Estate, Announces New 585-Acre Development, Investment, and Recreational Property Listing in Newton County, Georgia

Shivers Real Estate announces a new 585-acre development, investment, and recreational property on the South River in Newton County, Georgia, offering significant potential for residential or solar development, timber investment, and hunting. The property is available for $6.6 million, with options to divide into two tracts.
WAYNESBORO, Ga., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shivers Real Estate, a leading Georgia land brokerage since 1982, is proud to announce an exceptional new listing of a 585-acre property on the South River in Newton County. This large timber tract offers unparalleled potential for residential development, solar energy projects, timber investment, or recreational use, making it a rare opportunity for investors and developers alike.
Located in a peaceful and undeveloped pocket of western Newton County, this property boasts 1-1/2 miles of county road frontage, 2314 feet of frontage along the South River, extensive timber acreage, and a rich diversity of natural features. Its strategic position—just 13 miles southwest of Covington and 36 miles southeast of Atlanta—adds to its appeal for future development while retaining its value as a prime recreational or investment property.
Key features of the property include:
- Zoned Agricultural: Ideal for future residential or solar energy development.
- Timber Potential: 422 acres of planted and natural pines, 28+ years old, offering significant timber value.
- Recreational Opportunities: Exceptional hunting, with multiple wildlife food plots and extensive internal roads and trails for easy access.
- Waterfront Appeal: 2314 feet of frontage along the scenic South River and Freeman Creek running through part of the property.
- Accessibility: 1.5 miles of county road frontage along Butler Bridge Road, with power available and county water in adjoining neighborhoods.
The property is priced at $6,620,200, or $11,305 per acre. For those seeking smaller parcels, the property can be divided into two tracts:
- 359.47 acres for $4,313,600 ($12,000/acre)
- 226.136 acres for $2,306,600 ($10,200/acre)
"This is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to invest in the future of Georgia real estate," said Chad Shivers, broker at Shivers Real Estate. "Whether you're interested in large-scale residential development, timber investment, or simply a recreational escape, this property offers endless potential."
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Chad Shivers at 706-833-9114. Please note, access to the property is by appointment only.
About Shivers Real Estate:
Shivers Real Estate has been a trusted name in Georgia land brokerage since 1982, specializing in timberland, farms, and recreational properties. With deep roots in the region and a reputation for personalized service, the firm has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers achieve their land ownership goals For more information on available properties, visit http://www.GeorgiaLand.com.
Media Contact
Chad Shivers, Shivers Real Estate, 706-833-9114, [email protected], https://georgialand.com/
SOURCE Shivers Real Estate
Share this article