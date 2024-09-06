Georgia Land Specialist, Shivers Real Estate, Announces New 585-Acre Development, Investment, and Recreational Property Listing in Newton County, Georgia

"This is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to invest in the future of Georgia real estate," said Chad Shivers, broker at Shivers Real Estate. Post this

Key features of the property include:

Zoned Agricultural: Ideal for future residential or solar energy development.

Timber Potential: 422 acres of planted and natural pines, 28+ years old, offering significant timber value.

Recreational Opportunities: Exceptional hunting, with multiple wildlife food plots and extensive internal roads and trails for easy access.

Waterfront Appeal: 2314 feet of frontage along the scenic South River and Freeman Creek running through part of the property.

Accessibility: 1.5 miles of county road frontage along Butler Bridge Road, with power available and county water in adjoining neighborhoods.

The property is priced at $6,620,200, or $11,305 per acre. For those seeking smaller parcels, the property can be divided into two tracts:

359.47 acres for $4,313,600 ( $12,000 /acre)

( /acre) 226.136 acres for $2,306,600 ( $10,200 /acre)

"This is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to invest in the future of Georgia real estate," said Chad Shivers, broker at Shivers Real Estate. "Whether you're interested in large-scale residential development, timber investment, or simply a recreational escape, this property offers endless potential."

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Chad Shivers at 706-833-9114. Please note, access to the property is by appointment only.

About Shivers Real Estate:

Shivers Real Estate has been a trusted name in Georgia land brokerage since 1982, specializing in timberland, farms, and recreational properties. With deep roots in the region and a reputation for personalized service, the firm has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers achieve their land ownership goals For more information on available properties, visit http://www.GeorgiaLand.com.

Media Contact

Chad Shivers, Shivers Real Estate, 706-833-9114, [email protected], https://georgialand.com/

SOURCE Shivers Real Estate