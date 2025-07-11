Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership at Georgia Tech Celebrates 65 Years of Service

Gov. Brian P. Kemp Recognizes GaMEP History and Impact Serving Manufacturers in Georgia

ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech, received recognition by Gov. Brian P. Kemp for 65 years of service to the manufacturing industry at the Georgia State Capitol. The commendation celebrates GaMEP's commitment to supporting manufacturers across the state through educational opportunities and technical assistance.

The commendation acknowledged GaMEP for leveraging its world-renowned expertise and resources to advance manufacturing and economic prosperity across the state, supporting an industry that adds $82 billion to the economy and employs 425,000 residents, according to the National Associations of Manufacturers.

This impact reflects decades of intentional growth and support for the industry. By 1960, more than 4,500 manufacturers had planted roots across Georgia — the result of strategic efforts by state leaders, with economic development assistance from Georgia Tech, to industrialize the economy. But growth brought new challenges. Manufacturers needed technical support to stay competitive. In response, the Georgia General Assembly voted to establish the Georgia Tech Industrial Extension Service (now known as the GaMEP). This created statewide field offices that provide a direct link between industry and innovation, delivering on-site technical expertise to help manufacturers thrive.

"Our role is to support those manufacturers so together we can help grow the state's economy — and we've been really successful at that," said Tim Israel, GaMEP director and EI2 associate vice president — corporate engagement/firm-based programs. "In 2024, Georgia experienced a significant return on its investment with the GaMEP generating an impressive $294 for every state dollar allocated to manufacturing projects. This remarkable outcome highlights the critical importance of the state's strategic investments in strengthening Georgia's manufacturing sector."

Over the past decade alone, the GaMEP has provided assistance and education to more than 3,900 manufacturers across 144 counties, helping them create or retain 14,500 jobs, invest $1 billion in capital improvements, realize $3.5 billion in sales and save nearly $450 million in costs. The GaMEP primarily serves small- to medium-sized manufacturers with 75% employing less than 250 workers. Its top-served industries include fabricated metal product, food, machinery, chemical and transportation equipment manufacturing.

"When Georgia manufacturers become more productive and profitable, they hire more people, pay better wages, and stabilize local economies, especially in rural and underserved areas of the state," said David Bridges, EI2 vice president. "This also creates pathways for career advancement for frontline workers who might not have had previous opportunities."

Today, GaMEP's reach spans 10 regions across the state, each led by a dedicated region manager who lives and works locally, offering manufacturers direct, knowledgeable connections to its expert team, valuable resources and diverse partners.

"The GaMEP has been a trusted collaborator and valued partner in strengthening manufacturing across Georgia," said Lloyd Avram, Georgia Association of Manufacturers CEO and president. "Together, we've supported thousands of manufacturers statewide — helping them embrace innovation, improve operations, and remain competitive. We appreciate their extensive expertise and shared dedication to advancing the industry, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure Georgia remains one of the best states for manufacturing."

GaMEP's impact and success by region, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development regions:

Coastal Region

Counties: Bryan , Bulloch , Camden , Chatham , Effingham , Glynn , Liberty , Long , McIntosh and Screven





, , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 269





Jobs created/retained: 283





Capital improvement investment: $23,171,292





Costs saved: $1,645,061





Sales realized: $13,965,000





Success story: Roger Wood Foods

East Region

Counties: Burke , Columbia , Glascock , Hancock , Jefferson , Jenkins , Lincoln , McDuffie , Richmond , Taliaferro , Warren , Washington and Wilkes





, , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 169





Jobs created/retained: 3,899





Capital improvement investment: $127,754,280





Costs saved: $14,771,582





Sales realized: $975,465,000





Success story: Nutritional Resources

East Central Region

Counties: Barrow , Clarke , Elbert , Greene , Jackson , Jasper , Madison , Morgan , Newton , Oconee , Oglethorpe and Walton





, , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 209





Jobs created/retained: 621





Capital improvement investment: $19,703,035





Costs saved: $2,535,494





Sales realized: $29,486,000





Success stories: Creature Comforts Brewing Company and Poly Tech Industries

Metro Atlanta Region

Counties: Cherokee , Clayton , Cobb , DeKalb , Douglas , Fayette , Fulton , Gwinnett , Henry and Rockdale





, , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 1,601





Jobs created/retained: 2,928





Capital improvement investment: $235,763,480





Costs saved: $112,083,262





Sales realized: $844,679,890





Success stories: Compass Technology Group, Construction Specialties, and Highland Forge

Middle Region

Counties: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford , Houston , Jones , Monroe , Peach , Pulaski , Putnam , Twiggs and Wilkinson





, , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 170





Jobs created/retained: 972





Capital improvement investment: $121,814,846





Costs saved: $8,810,950





Sales realized: $300,213,400





Success stories: Unified Defense

Northeast Region

Counties: Banks , Dawson , Forsyth , Franklin , Habersham , Hall , Hart , Lumpkin , Rabun , Stephens , Towns , Union and White





, , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 280





Jobs created/retained: 1,029





Capital improvement investment: $88,443,395





Costs saved: $63,999,228





Sales realized: $259,453,900





Success story: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Northwest Region

Counties: Bartow , Catoosa , Chattooga , Dade , Fannin , Floyd , Gilmer , Gordon , Haralson , Murray , Paulding , Pickens , Polk , Walker and Whitfield





, , , , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 387





Jobs created/retained: 1,090





Capital improvement investment: $ $92,948,931





Costs saved: $141,460,651





Sales realized: $326,366,408





Success story: Trenton Pressing

South Region

Counties: Appling , Bleckley , Candler , Dodge , Emanuel , Evans , Jeff Davis , Johnson , Laurens , Montgomery , Tattnall , Telfair , Toombs , Treutlen , Wayne , Wheeler and Wilcox





, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 176





Jobs created/retained: 969





Capital improvement investment: $219,300,221





Costs saved: $6,596,254





Sales realized: $39,632,275





Success story: Healthy Pet

Southeast Region

Counties: Atkinson , Bacon , Ben Hill , Berrien , Brantley , Brooks , Charlton , Clinch , Coffee , Cook , Echols , Irwin , Lanier , Lowndes , Pierce , Tift , Turner and Ware





, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 166





Jobs created/retained: 281





Capital improvement investment: $20,684,800





Costs saved: $3,098,700





Sales realized: $77,724,500





Success stories: CJB Industries and South Georgia Pecan

Southwest Region

Counties: Baker , Calhoun , Colquitt , Decatur , Dougherty , Early , Grady , Lee , Miller , Mitchell , Seminole , Terrell , Thomas and Worth





, , , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 130





Jobs created/retained: 130





Capital improvement investment: $12,266,730





Costs saved: $1,682,790





Sales realized: $5,002,020





Success story: Sweet Grass Dairy

West Region

Counties: Chattahoochee , Clay , Crisp , Dooly , Harris , Macon , Marion , Muscogee , Quitman , Randolph , Schley , Stewart , Sumter , Talbot , Taylor and Webster





, , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 111





Jobs created/retained: 713





Capital improvement investment: $37,948,131





Costs saved: $3,197,600





Sales realized: $69,588,348





Success story: Oneda Corporation

West Central Region

Counties: Butts , Carroll , Coweta , Heard , Lamar , Meriwether , Pike , Spalding , Troup and Upson





, , , , , , , , and Manufacturers served: 234





Jobs created/retained: 1,658





Capital improvement investment: $90,750,763





Costs saved: $89,931,074





Sales realized: $615,900,002





Success stories: Complete Truck Bodies and Mountville Mills

For more information about GaMEP's impact, including impact by county, visit gamep.org/statewide-impact.

Click to view. The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership receives a commendation from Gov. Brian P. Kemp for 65 years of service to the manufacturing industry at the Georgia State Capitol. The commendation acknowledged GaMEP for leveraging its world-renowned expertise and resources to advance manufacturing and economic prosperity across the state, supporting an industry that adds $82 billion to the economy and employs 425,000 residents.

Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership

The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech, serves manufacturers by offering solution-based assistance that promotes top-line growth and reduces bottom-line cost. The GaMEP, a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership, has advanced manufacturing and economic prosperity in Georgia since 1960. For more information, visit gamep.org and like/follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

