Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership at Georgia Tech Celebrates 65 Years of Service

Gov. Brian P. Kemp Recognizes GaMEP History and Impact Serving Manufacturers in Georgia
ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech, received recognition by Gov. Brian P. Kemp for 65 years of service to the manufacturing industry at the Georgia State Capitol. The commendation celebrates GaMEP's commitment to supporting manufacturers across the state through educational opportunities and technical assistance.
The commendation acknowledged GaMEP for leveraging its world-renowned expertise and resources to advance manufacturing and economic prosperity across the state, supporting an industry that adds $82 billion to the economy and employs 425,000 residents, according to the National Associations of Manufacturers.
This impact reflects decades of intentional growth and support for the industry. By 1960, more than 4,500 manufacturers had planted roots across Georgia — the result of strategic efforts by state leaders, with economic development assistance from Georgia Tech, to industrialize the economy. But growth brought new challenges. Manufacturers needed technical support to stay competitive. In response, the Georgia General Assembly voted to establish the Georgia Tech Industrial Extension Service (now known as the GaMEP). This created statewide field offices that provide a direct link between industry and innovation, delivering on-site technical expertise to help manufacturers thrive.
"Our role is to support those manufacturers so together we can help grow the state's economy — and we've been really successful at that," said Tim Israel, GaMEP director and EI2 associate vice president — corporate engagement/firm-based programs. "In 2024, Georgia experienced a significant return on its investment with the GaMEP generating an impressive $294 for every state dollar allocated to manufacturing projects. This remarkable outcome highlights the critical importance of the state's strategic investments in strengthening Georgia's manufacturing sector."
Over the past decade alone, the GaMEP has provided assistance and education to more than 3,900 manufacturers across 144 counties, helping them create or retain 14,500 jobs, invest $1 billion in capital improvements, realize $3.5 billion in sales and save nearly $450 million in costs. The GaMEP primarily serves small- to medium-sized manufacturers with 75% employing less than 250 workers. Its top-served industries include fabricated metal product, food, machinery, chemical and transportation equipment manufacturing.
"When Georgia manufacturers become more productive and profitable, they hire more people, pay better wages, and stabilize local economies, especially in rural and underserved areas of the state," said David Bridges, EI2 vice president. "This also creates pathways for career advancement for frontline workers who might not have had previous opportunities."
Today, GaMEP's reach spans 10 regions across the state, each led by a dedicated region manager who lives and works locally, offering manufacturers direct, knowledgeable connections to its expert team, valuable resources and diverse partners.
"The GaMEP has been a trusted collaborator and valued partner in strengthening manufacturing across Georgia," said Lloyd Avram, Georgia Association of Manufacturers CEO and president. "Together, we've supported thousands of manufacturers statewide — helping them embrace innovation, improve operations, and remain competitive. We appreciate their extensive expertise and shared dedication to advancing the industry, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure Georgia remains one of the best states for manufacturing."
GaMEP's impact and success by region, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development regions:
Coastal Region
- Counties: Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven
- Manufacturers served: 269
- Jobs created/retained: 283
- Capital improvement investment: $23,171,292
- Costs saved: $1,645,061
- Sales realized: $13,965,000
- Success story: Roger Wood Foods
East Region
- Counties: Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes
- Manufacturers served: 169
- Jobs created/retained: 3,899
- Capital improvement investment: $127,754,280
- Costs saved: $14,771,582
- Sales realized: $975,465,000
- Success story: Nutritional Resources
East Central Region
- Counties: Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton
- Manufacturers served: 209
- Jobs created/retained: 621
- Capital improvement investment: $19,703,035
- Costs saved: $2,535,494
- Sales realized: $29,486,000
- Success stories: Creature Comforts Brewing Company and Poly Tech Industries
Metro Atlanta Region
- Counties: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale
- Manufacturers served: 1,601
- Jobs created/retained: 2,928
- Capital improvement investment: $235,763,480
- Costs saved: $112,083,262
- Sales realized: $844,679,890
- Success stories: Compass Technology Group, Construction Specialties, and Highland Forge
Middle Region
- Counties: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson
- Manufacturers served: 170
- Jobs created/retained: 972
- Capital improvement investment: $121,814,846
- Costs saved: $8,810,950
- Sales realized: $300,213,400
- Success stories: Unified Defense
Northeast Region
- Counties: Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White
- Manufacturers served: 280
- Jobs created/retained: 1,029
- Capital improvement investment: $88,443,395
- Costs saved: $63,999,228
- Sales realized: $259,453,900
- Success story: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
Northwest Region
- Counties: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield
- Manufacturers served: 387
- Jobs created/retained: 1,090
- Capital improvement investment: $ $92,948,931
- Costs saved: $141,460,651
- Sales realized: $326,366,408
- Success story: Trenton Pressing
South Region
- Counties: Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilcox
- Manufacturers served: 176
- Jobs created/retained: 969
- Capital improvement investment: $219,300,221
- Costs saved: $6,596,254
- Sales realized: $39,632,275
- Success story: Healthy Pet
Southeast Region
- Counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware
- Manufacturers served: 166
- Jobs created/retained: 281
- Capital improvement investment: $20,684,800
- Costs saved: $3,098,700
- Sales realized: $77,724,500
- Success stories: CJB Industries and South Georgia Pecan
Southwest Region
- Counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth
- Manufacturers served: 130
- Jobs created/retained: 130
- Capital improvement investment: $12,266,730
- Costs saved: $1,682,790
- Sales realized: $5,002,020
- Success story: Sweet Grass Dairy
West Region
- Counties: Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor and Webster
- Manufacturers served: 111
- Jobs created/retained: 713
- Capital improvement investment: $37,948,131
- Costs saved: $3,197,600
- Sales realized: $69,588,348
- Success story: Oneda Corporation
West Central Region
- Counties: Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson
- Manufacturers served: 234
- Jobs created/retained: 1,658
- Capital improvement investment: $90,750,763
- Costs saved: $89,931,074
- Sales realized: $615,900,002
- Success stories: Complete Truck Bodies and Mountville Mills
For more information about GaMEP's impact, including impact by county, visit gamep.org/statewide-impact.
Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership
The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech, serves manufacturers by offering solution-based assistance that promotes top-line growth and reduces bottom-line cost. The GaMEP, a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership, has advanced manufacturing and economic prosperity in Georgia since 1960. For more information, visit gamep.org and like/follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
