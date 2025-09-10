Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Named National Center of Excellence for non-surgical skin tightening treatment & Quantum RF

"Quantum RF is a game-changer for patients seeking non-invasive solutions," said Dr. Okoro. "At Georgia Plastic, our mission is to provide the safest and most effective treatments to help patients look & feel their best. We're committed to offering the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine" Post this

Quantum RF is ideal for addressing wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines, offering a safe and effective alternative to surgery with minimal downtime. Patients in Atlanta, Marietta, and surrounding areas can experience personalized treatments tailored to their unique needs, delivered by the Georgia Plastic's skilled team.

InMode's designation of Georgia Plastic as a Center of Excellence underscores Dr. Okoro's leadership in the field. With extensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, he has been voted "Best Plastic Surgeon" by Atlanta's Best Self magazine and Castle Connolly Top Doctors from 2017 to 2026. His practice serves as a hub for innovation, drawing patients from across the U.S. and internationally, including his practice locations in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria.

For more information about non-surgical skin tightening such as Quantum RF, BodyTite, FaceTite, or Morpheus8, or to schedule a consultation, contact Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at (770) 464-5485 or visit www.georgiaplastic.com.

