Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Named National Center of Excellence for non-surgical skin tightening treatment & Quantum RF

Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, led by internationally renowned, double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Stanley Okoro, is proud to announce that it has been designated as one of the first Centers of Excellence in the United States for Quantum RF, a groundbreaking non-surgical technology developed by InMode. Georgia Plastic was among the first practices in the United States to offer Quantum RF, an advanced non-surgical skin tightening treatment. This cutting-edge technology, developed by InMode, uses radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production, delivering smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin without invasive procedures.
ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This distinction recognizes Dr. Okoro and his team as national leaders in advanced cosmetic treatments that combine safety, innovation, and exceptional results. Georgia Plastic will now serve as a training hub where other plastic surgeons from across the country can learn the latest techniques using Quantum RF, BodyTite, FaceTite, and Morpheus8 technologies.
Dr. Okoro, known as "The Bow Tie Doctor," has established himself as one of the most experienced plastic surgeons in the U.S. for non-surgical skin tightening. His expertise and innovative approach have earned Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery the prestigious designation as an InMode Center of Excellence.
"Quantum RF is a game-changer for patients seeking non-invasive solutions," said Dr. Okoro. "At Georgia Plastic, our mission is to provide the safest and most effective treatments to help patients look & feel their best. We're committed to offering the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine"
Quantum RF is ideal for addressing wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines, offering a safe and effective alternative to surgery with minimal downtime. Patients in Atlanta, Marietta, and surrounding areas can experience personalized treatments tailored to their unique needs, delivered by the Georgia Plastic's skilled team.
InMode's designation of Georgia Plastic as a Center of Excellence underscores Dr. Okoro's leadership in the field. With extensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, he has been voted "Best Plastic Surgeon" by Atlanta's Best Self magazine and Castle Connolly Top Doctors from 2017 to 2026. His practice serves as a hub for innovation, drawing patients from across the U.S. and internationally, including his practice locations in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria.
For more information about non-surgical skin tightening such as Quantum RF, BodyTite, FaceTite, or Morpheus8, or to schedule a consultation, contact Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at (770) 464-5485 or visit www.georgiaplastic.com.
Stanley Okoro, Georgia Plastic & Recon Surgery, 1 7704645485, [email protected], https://www.goergiaplastic.com
SOURCE Georgia Plastic & Recon Surgery
