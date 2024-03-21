Georgia Spa Company Inducted into AQUA 100 by Aqua Magazine

Georgia Spa Company is proud to announce it has been inducted into the AQUA 100, an exclusive honor bestowed to just 10 North American pool and spa retailers each year. The AQUA 100, presented by AQUA Magazine, is an industry-leading competition designed to honor excellence in pool and spa retail. Now in its sixth year, AQUA 100 has recognized 60 top-notch companies.

AUBURN, Ga., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Spa Company is proud to announce it has been inducted into the AQUA 100, an exclusive honor bestowed to just 10 North American pool and spa retailers each year.

The AQUA 100, presented by AQUA Magazine, is an industry-leading competition designed to honor excellence in pool and spa retail. Now in its sixth year, AQUA 100 has recognized 60 top-notch companies.

"The 2024 group is very worthy of this recognition," said Abigail Carpenter of Aqua Magazine. "These dealers have overcome a lot in the last few years — working through the global pandemic and adjusting to changing market conditions as the surge leveled off. Their generosity also comes through by way of philanthropic pursuits in partnering with organizations in their community. They also keep up with industry education, trends, and new technologies, and always strive to be at the top of their game."

"We are truly humbled and honored to receive induction into the Aqua 100," said Josh Kemerling, Georgia Spa Company Chief Executive Officer. "It's a great honor for our company, and we are immensely grateful to every employee and customer who helped make this possible. From our founding, we have been focused on 'when service and quality count, you can count on Georgia Spa Company,' and this award serves as a representation of that commitment."

An independent panel of judges evaluated and selected this year's Aqua 100 inductees based on the company history, core philosophies, customer service, store design, digital footprint, marketing, future business plans, charitable contributions and more.

Georgia Spa Company first opened its doors in 2004 with a clear vision from founders Mark and Joy Stevens, who had previously owned a John Deere Tractor dealership.

"After selling the dealership, we were looking to enter a new avenue of retail sales, and the hot tub industry was very appealing," says Mark Stevens. "We wanted to bring the same level of service and quality from our experience at John Deere to the Atlanta leisure market."

In 2024, Georgia Spa Company is celebrating its 20th year, and what started as a single location has grown into six showrooms in the Atlanta and Augusta markets, as well as a separate pre-owned showroom and service center in Auburn, Ga.

In May of 2023, Stevens announced that Georgia Spa Company had transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), giving ownership of the company to its 90-plus employees.

"With this change, we have a high-level growth plan in place, which includes goals to increase sales, employee retention and amplifying employee-ownership culture," says Mark Stevens.

Employees are also supported through ongoing training, company outings and dinners, and other team bonding activities that take place annually.

In June of 2018, the company launched its infamous Georgia Spa Gives Back program, which focuses on giving back to different organizations around the state of Georgia. Through the program, the company selects a charity or cause to sponsor and will donate a portion of its proceeds from a given month or quarter to that organization. In the most recent calendar year, 2023, program donations tallied $120,000, which went to more than 40 organizations and individuals.

A highlight of the Gives Back program is the Hot Tub for a Hero initiative, where each year, a deserving hero is awarded a hot tub. The five recipients since the program's launch have included three military veterans, a policeman and a nurse. In 2024, Hot Tub for a Hero will recognize a deserving teacher with nominations being accepted throughout the month of April.

About AQUA Magazine

Since 1976, AQUA Magazine has been the leading trade publication for pool and spa retailers, builders and service professionals. Each month, thousands of pool and hot tub pros turn to the online and print pages of AQUA for its valuable mix of news, trends and product coverage.

Media Contact

Tanner Tedeschi, Georgia Spa Company, 1 4702380063, [email protected], www.georgiaspacompany.com

SOURCE Georgia Spa Company