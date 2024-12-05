Georgia Spa Company Named 2024 PHTA Retailer of the Year

Georgia Spa Company proud to announce they are the recipient of a 2024 International Award of Excellence from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), the trade association representing the swimming pool, hot tub, and spa industry. Georgia Spa Company was named the 2024 Retailer of the Year. Additionally, Georgia Spa along with our preferred contractor, Spain & Son's Construction, earned the Gold Design Award for Portable Hot Tub Installation.

BUFORD, Ga., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Spa Company proud to announce they are the recipient of a 2024 International Award of Excellence from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), the trade association representing the swimming pool, hot tub, and spa industry. Georgia Spa Company was named the 2024 Retailer of the Year. Additionally, Georgia Spa along with our preferred contractor, Spain & Son's Construction, earned the Gold Design Award for Portable Hot Tub Installation.

"We are very honored to receive the PHTA Retailer of the Year award," said Josh Kemerling, Georgia Spa Company CEO at PHTA's International Awards of Excellence Presentation held in November in Dallas. "The Pool and Spa industry has tens of thousands of amazing retailers across the world. To see our team recognized as the Retailer of the Year was quite awesome! As a team, we work daily to ensure we deliver the absolute best service and quality to customers! Well done team GSC!"

PHTA's International Awards of Excellence program is one of the largest, most well-renowned design competitions in the pool and hot tub industry. These distinguished awards recognize exceptional installations of pools, spas, hot tubs, and water features that showcase the most beautiful, creative, and innovative work in the industry. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted from across the U.S. and the world.

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with over 3,900 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth initiatives to increase our members' professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA promotes the use of pools by expanding swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.

