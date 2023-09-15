Georgia Spa Company to Award Hot Tub to a Deserving Military Veteran

Georgia Spa Company, through its Gives Back program, will award a Hot Tub for a Hero to a deserving military veteran.

AUBURN, Ga., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Spa Company, through its Gives Back program, will award a Hot Tub for a Hero to a deserving military veteran.

Our nation's veterans secure our freedoms and liberties, and Georgia Spa Company is forever thankful to all veterans for their service, dedication, and valor. Through Hot Tub for a Hero, Georgia Spa Company will recognize one exemplary military veteran with their very own hot tub!

Nominations are being accepted now through September 29. Do you know a deserving military veteran? Tell us about them by clicking here or visiting www.georgiaspacompany.com and looking for the Hot Tub for a Hero nomination link at the top of the homepage.

Launched in June 2018, the Georgia Spa Gives Back program allows Georgia Spa to help others in our community. Each quarter, the Gives Back program selects a charity or cause to support with a portion of proceeds from that quarter's sales. Additionally, the Hot Tub for a Hero program awards a hot tub to a deserving military veteran or public safety worker each year:

Hot Tub for a Hero is also made possible through support from partnerships with Hot Spring Spas, Gravitt Electric and Spain & Sons Construction. Gravitt Electric will provide standard electrical installation while Spain & Sons will pour a concrete pad or brace an existing deck for up to $1,000 value for the winner.

