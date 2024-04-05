Georgia Spa Company to Award Hot Tub to a Deserving Teacher

Georgia Spa Company, through its Gives Back program, will award a Hot Tub for a Hero to a deserving teacher. Nominations are being accepted now through April 30, 2024. Do you know an outstanding teacher? Let us know about them!

Teachers are the foundation of our future, they are role models and heroes, and Georgia Spa Company wants to say THANK YOU to all educators for everything that you do!

Nominations are being accepted now through April 30, 2024. Do you know an outstanding teacher? Has an educator made a difference in your life or your child's life? Do you know a deserving co-worker or friend/relative that is a teacher? Let us know about them!

Nominations can be submitted by visiting www.georgiaspacompany.com.

Launched in June 2018, the Georgia Spa Gives Back program allows Georgia Spa to help others in our community. The Gives Back program selects a charity or cause to support with a portion of proceeds from a given month or quarter's sales, and it has grown to annually provide more than $100,000 in contributions. An initiative of the Gives Back program, Hot Tub for a Hero awards a hot tub to a deserving recipient each year:

Hot Tub for a Hero is also made possible through support from partnerships with Hot Spring Spas, Gravitt Electric and Spain & Sons Construction.

