Georgia Spa Gives Back Toy Drive Underway at All Showroom Locations

AUBURN, Ga., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Georgia Spa Gives Back Program is holding a toy drive across all its locations through November 30. All collected toys will be donated to local toy drives in December in advance of Christmas.

Those purchasing a hot tub or spa during the donation period can receive a discount of up to $500 on a hot tub or swim spa accessory package for donating toys (each $10 value toy = $100 discount; max discount $500).

Additionally, a portion of purchases made at Georgia Spa Company in the month of November will go to supporting the Winder Fire Department's Empty Stocking Drive and to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office's Shop with a Hero program.

The Georgia Spa Gives Back program will collect unwrapped toys at its six showrooms as well as it's pre-owned and service center. Georgia Spa Company showrooms are in Alpharetta, Kennesaw, Buford, Athens, Newnan and Augusta. Showrooms are open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The Pre-Owned and Service Center in Auburn is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Georgia Spa Gives Back program is a charitable giving initiative focused on giving back to different organizations and deserving individuals around the state of Georgia. Through the program, Georgia Spa selects a charity or cause to sponsor and donates a portion of our proceeds from a given month or quarter to that organization.

The Georgia Spa Gives Back Toy Drive follows up a successful Food Drive held in October. MUST Ministries, North Fulton Community Charities and the North Gwinnett Cooperative each received a $2,000 donation and a food contribution. These Georgia Spa Gives Back donations were made possible by Georgia Spa customers from a portion of proceeds from October and their support of the food drive.

