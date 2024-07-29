Georgia State Leaders Join HomeTown Health Policymaker Tour of Rural North Georgia Hospitals

We recognize the invaluable role rural hospitals play in our communities and work tirelessly to ensure hospital sustainability and success. This tour helps our policymakers better understand the realities on the ground and inform our advocacy efforts on behalf of rural healthcare providers. Post this

"We recognize the invaluable role rural hospitals play in our communities and work tirelessly to ensure hospital sustainability and success, ultimately improving healthcare access for all. We advocate for the needs of rural hospitals and ensure they have the support and resources necessary to continue providing quality care to their communities," said HomeTown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis. "This tour helps our policymakers better understand the realities on the ground and inform our advocacy efforts on behalf of rural healthcare providers."

Ralph Castillo, CPA, CEO of Morgan Medical Center, spoke of their commitment to patient-centered excellence and shared with state leaders, "Our hospital is about two things – our patients and our doctors. We do anything necessary to support them and take care of our community." Castillo led a tour of their facility, which is strongly supported by their community. He reminded state leaders of many rural Georgia priorities, including the desperate need for more primary care physicians.

During its hospital tour, Elbert Memorial Hospital was credited with a forward-thinking approach. It secured the necessary funding for its operations from the Georgia Rural Tax Credit Program, a program successfully advocated for by HomeTown Health to help fortify Georgia's rural hospitals. Six months ago, Elbert Memorial Hospital proactively launched two new service lines, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, and procured new equipment through the tax credit program.

Mountain Lakes Medical Center shared its creative approach to school-based health clinics. Their strategy involves leveraging the support from their rural hospital to ensure the success of the clinics rather than relying on external staffing and funding resources, which often leads to challenges. Rabun County experiences a significant increase in population during the summer, with many vacationers and children attending summer camps. This surge in population heightens the need for robust pediatric care, and Mountain Lakes Medical Center is well-positioned to meet this demand. Their comprehensive medical services and dedicated healthcare professionals work diligently to ensure the local community receives quality care, including the influx of children during the summer.

Union General Hospital reminded policymakers that it provides the only obstetrics (OB) services within a 1.5-hour radius. The hospital offers comprehensive women's health services, ensuring that patients receive care close to home. The hospital provides a birth experience with high safety standards in a caring environment. Union General Hospital continues collaborating with HomeTown Health to advocate for more robust support for rural OB and other healthcare services for their community.

Founded in 1999, HomeTown Health, LLC (HTH) is a leading advocate and network of rural and small hospitals, business partners and healthcare providers who come together to safeguard and maintain essential healthcare services in rural Georgia. Working with over 300 hospitals and members in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, and Nebraska, HTH advances excellence in quality improvement through extensive grant-based technical assistance, support, and resources through Flex and SHIP programs and up-to-date information through healthcare industry conferences. HTH executes its mission through a unified effort offering members comprehensive support, including advocacy on policy matters, operational assistance, educational resources, and the significant benefit of collective purchasing power. We work with our members and partners toward sustainable and enhanced healthcare accessibility for rural populations. Join us and learn more at KeepingTheH.com.

