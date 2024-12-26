Georgia Town Adds PENETRON ADMIX to the Mix to Ensure Durability of New Water Pollution Control Plant

Thanks to our competitive pricing, practical packaging, and green tracer visible in the bleed water for visual quality control purposes, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen over a competitive product by Walker Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier for the Senoia project. Post this

"The previous Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) in Senoia could no longer keep up with the increasing capacity demands of a growing population," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Rather than upgrade the old plant, the city council opted for a wholly new facility that had more throughput and could integrate the most efficient treatment processes."

Designed by G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, the $12.7 million Keg Creek WPCP provides a 1.0 million gallon per day capacity and comprises a raw sewage pump station, mechanical bar screen, grit separator, aeration basin, two clarifiers, tertiary filters, UV disinfection process, effluent pump station, aerobic digester, and sludge dewatering system.

"Concrete is the backbone of a municipality's wastewater infrastructure, from sewer pipe systems to treatment plants," adds Richard Farmer. "However, despite its strength, concrete is a permeable material that is exposed to chemical and environmental deterioration – from chemical attack, carbonation, and chloride-induced corrosion."

To combat these issues, Penetron focuses on durability and enabling waterproofing mix designs that reduce the risk of concrete failure in wastewater structures. "A mix design incorporating PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, reduces the permeability of the concrete structure by up to 98% — and even self-heals any micro-cracks that occur in the future," notes Richard Farmer.

When added to concrete, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with water and byproducts of the cement hydration process to form insoluble crystals that fill capillaries, micro-cracks, and pores within the concrete. This network of crystals blocks the pathways for water and harmful chemicals – and enables the self-sealing of new microcracks. This greatly reduces the risk of corrosion and chemical attack, ensuring the durability and longevity of concrete structures in challenging wastewater environments.

"Thanks to our competitive pricing, practical packaging, and green tracer visible in the bleed water for visual quality control purposes, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen over a competitive product by Walker Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier for the Senoia project," says Richard Farmer.

