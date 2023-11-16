Georgia Watermelon Association Launches $10,000 Scholarship for Brand Ambassador

The Georgia Watermelon Association (GWA) is seeking applicants for the 2024 Brand Ambassador Marketing Scholarship. This program is a part of the overall effort of the GWA to increase watermelon for the state. Only one student will win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the GWA is looking for collaborative, hardworking individuals who want to gain experience in marketing, social media, business, or the agriculture industry.

LAGRANGE, Ga. , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Georgia Watermelon Association (GWA) is seeking applicants for the 2024 Brand Ambassador Marketing Scholarship. This program is a part of the overall effort of the GWA to increase watermelon for the state. Only one student will win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the GWA is looking for collaborative, hardworking individuals who want to gain experience in marketing, social media, business, or the agriculture industry.

The GWA Ambassador program, formerly known as the Georgia Watermelon Queen Program, has been a major component of marketing local watermelon since the organization was first established in 1968. Previously, the GWA queen was awarded a $5,000 financial award.

"This ambassador role is critical to promoting watermelon consumption and store purchases, especially during Georgia's harvest season," said GWA Executive Director Samantha Kilgore. "This person has to be dynamic both in person and online, to reach people with messages about watermelon wherever they are."

Eligible applicants are women ages 18-23 who live in Georgia and are enrolled in a college within the state. The ambassador can expect to attend and represent GWA at various events 10-12 days a month from May to July. These events include school agriculture days, festivals, marathons, fun runs, baseball games, capitol visits, and more.

Current GWA Watermelon Ambassador Charley Lollis said this has been the role of a lifetime. "As the Georgia Watermelon representative, this year has been a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Representing the sweetest fruit is just the beginning; the watermelon industry is filled with some of the finest folks that are eager to push you forward and help you in your future endeavors,"

A selection committee will review applications submitted, and the top 7 applicants will be invited to the 2024 GWA Convention, January 26-28 in St. Simons Island to interview in person and give a speech to member attendees of the conference.

More details can be found at http://www.georgiawatermelonassociation.org/aws/GWA/pt/sp/convention

