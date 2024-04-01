Georgia's Gwinnett County Public Schools Launches AI Policy Lab

Gwinnett County Public Schools, in partnership with EdSAFE AI Alliance, announced today that they will be establishing a brand new AI Policy Lab. Focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, the lab, which will be part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives, is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Launches AI Policy Lab

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwinnett County Public Schools, in partnership with EdSAFE AI Alliance, announced today that they will be establishing a brand new AI Policy Lab. Focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, the lab, which will be part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives, is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage.

"In Gwinnett County Public Schools, we believe it's crucial for our students to understand the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence as it becomes increasingly integrated into our society," Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts said. "Teaching responsible AI practices not only prepares our students for the future workforce but also empowers them to be ethical stewards of technology."

Gwinnett County Public Schools' AI Policy Lab will include policy recommendations and educational resources for teachers, students, and parents, and facilitate ongoing refinement to ensure policies are in sync with practical applications with a particular focus on community, parent, and student engagement.

The EdSAFE AI Alliance leads a national network dedicated to tackling the challenges and maximizing the benefits presented by the swift integration of AI in education. Comprising 12 districts nationwide, this collaborative effort focuses on crafting a comprehensive "policy stack." This stack encompasses acceptable use policies, parent communication and consent guidelines, as well as professional development materials tailored to each district's needs.

"Gwinnett County Public Schools is excited to announce our partnership with the EdSAFE AI Alliance and the AI Policy Lab," said Sallie Holloway, Director of AI and Computer Science, Gwinnett County Public Schools. "This collaboration leverages our AI-Ready pilot experience and the powerful network of leaders to create policies and practices in support of responsible and ethical use of AI. This collective will provide meaningful and practical supports for stakeholders across the country and we look forward to the work ahead."

Cañon City Schools and the Santa Ana Unified School District are the most recent additions to the Alliance that have launched AI Policy Labs.

This collaborative effort is a significant step towards leveraging AI in education more effectively and aligned with the SAFE framework.

SOURCE EdSAFE AI Alliance

Media Contact

Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 1 3304178239, [email protected]

SOURCE EdSAFE AI Alliance