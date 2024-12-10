GeoScienceWorld Chooses MEI Global as Content Licensing Agent

"Leveraging MEIG's deep knowledge of the content licensing landscape, particularly for AI applications and LLMs, is critical for us in forging new partnerships..." --Angie Anderson, Director of Society Services and Partnerships, GeoScienceWorld Post this

Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president, sees an expanded focus on third party licensing deals as a logical next step in GSW's evolution. "Our dealmaker team has always focused on finding new ways to leverage our client's content and to reach new users who may need it, and the rapid adoption of AI technologies in the content licensing space has introduced brand new opportunities. Particularly for publishers in the scientific arena like GSW, LLMs and AI in general represent both opportunity and risk," Broekhoff says. "We've worked closely with content vendors to develop deal terms that simultaneously encourage broad and ground-breaking use of content, including those incorporating facets of AI, while still protecting publisher interests. We're excited to work with the GSW team on licensing opportunities that make sense for their needs."

About GeoScienceWorld (GSW): Founded by pre-eminent global geoscience societies, GSW is an independent nonprofit organization created to bring together peer-reviewed society research in one place. Through our cooperative and inclusive approach to content sharing, GSW is able to share opportunities and expertise across geoscientific societies of all sizes. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

