GEOST to Build Resiliency Payload for Northrop Grumman Tracking Layer Satellites

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GEOST, LLC (GEOST), a LightRidge Solutions Company, announced today that it has been selected by Northrop Grumman to build and rapidly deliver its Starlite resiliency payload for Tracking Layer Tranche 1 satellites being developed for the Space Development Agency that is scheduled to launch in 2025. GEOST will provide eight Starlite payloads and a ground system to be integrated with the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer.

In recent years U.S. national security leaders have repeatedly expressed significant and growing concerns about near-peer ground and space-based threats to government and commercial satellites.

"As the threats to space assets grow, the GEOST Starlite payload on the Tracking Layer constellation and other satellites will add significant resiliency, rapidly and affordably," noted LightRidge Solutions Chief Growth & Strategy Officer Joshua Hartman. "Small, affordable yet high performance payloads such as Starlite change the paradigm for how capability is delivered across a variety of missions, particularly with regard to the growing number of government and commercial distributed satellite architectures."

The Starlite system is significantly smaller and more affordable than predecessor satellite payloads. At approximately the size of a can of soda, Starlite is mission agnostic and applicable to a wide range of government and commercial distributed satellite constellations.

GEOST, LLC, a LightRidge Solutions Company, is a rapidly growing designer, producer, and integrator of small, affordable high-performance electro-optical/infrared sensors for critical National Security Space missions. The company was founded in 2004 and has served its core National Security Space customer base since inception. GEOST employs approximately 170 professionals and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona with additional facilities located in Northern Virginia and Los Angeles, CA. For more information on GEOST visit: https://GEOST.com.

LightRidge Solutions is a rapidly growing designer, developer and producer of small, affordable high-performance space and airborne sensors and payloads and ancillary technologies. Its operating units GEOST, LLC and Ophir Corporation have been chosen to fly on some of the most treasured defense and national security assets, solving our customers' mission critical sensor and payload challenges for over 50 years. For more information about LightRidge Solutions, visit http://www.lightridgesolutions.com.

Andrew Koch, GEOST, LLC, (703) 856-9993, [email protected], geost.com

