GEOST to Provide Missile Warning Sensor for Sierra Space Satellites in SDA Tracking Layer

"The contract represents a strategic win for Sierra Space and GEOST as we continue to scale and expand into new mission areas," noted Bill Gattle, CEO of LightRidge Solutions. "LightRidge is proud to be part of SDA's transformational architecture that will provide critical capability to the warfighting infrastructure. This award continues LightRidge's dedication to delivering impactful and differentiated capabilities for integral U.S. National Security Space missions."

"The SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 2 award opens new avenues for GEOST," noted Rich Gray, President of GEOST, "including applicability to other space-based persistent infrared missions in low- and medium-earth orbits."

GEOST's design leverages company internal research and development investments in leading-edge sensor designs and advanced algorithms, as well as investments to significantly expand its production capacity. It builds on existing GEOST expertise developing and building high-performance, multi-orbit payloads for classified and unclassified missions that are affordable, low weight and low power, with integrated on-orbit processing and ground-based infrastructure.

GEOST, LLC, a LightRidge Solutions Company, designs and produces affordable, high-performance optical sensor systems for critical National Security Space missions. The company has served its core DoD, Intelligence Community, and industry customer base since its founding with a team of around 200 high performing professionals based in Arizona and Northern Virginia. For more information on GEOST visit: https://GEOST.com.

LightRidge Solutions brings leading capabilities that address demanding national security space and defense needs, including advanced space payloads and on-orbit processing technologies, multi-orbit space domain awareness and protection systems, laser communications and airborne survivability systems, as well as mission autonomy software. LightRidge's innovative and highly reliable concept-to-production systems provide high performance at lower costs and shorter delivery schedules than traditional systems. These include world-class optical and laser sensors, surveillance systems, and data-processing electronics, which are enabling the transition to more resilient and affordable space architectures for the U.S. military and intelligence communities, as well as select commercial and international customers. For more information, visit http://www.lightridgesolutions.com.

